AFC Toronto's Esther Okoronkwo Leads Incredible Comeback to Win WAFCON Title

July 31, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







TORONTO, ON - AFC Toronto is celebrating a landmark moment as the club's forward and Nigerian International Esther Okoronkwo delivered a world-class performance to help secure the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Championship title. Trailing 2-0 in the final, Okoronkwo notched a goal and two assists to help Nigeria clinch a record-extending 10th title in a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Morocco on Saturday night in Rabat.

Her performance not only cements her rising global profile but also reflects the vision AFC Toronto had when building a team with top-tier international talent. Okoronkwo's success underscores the club's commitment to assembling a diverse, competitive, and inspiring roster capable of delivering at the highest levels.

AFC Toronto currently sits atop the table with 25 points and an 8-5-1 record. The club is in the midst of a four-game road stretch, with their next match set for Saturday, August 2 at 4 p.m. ET against Calgary Wild FC at McMahon Stadium. AFC will return home on Sunday, August 17, making their much-anticipated return to BMO Field for the first time since their inaugural match. The club will host Vancouver Rise FC as part of the opening weekend of the Canadian National Exhibition.

"We are proud to give fans in Toronto the chance to see Esther and her AFC Toronto teammates in action for the rest of the season," said Helena Ruken, AFC Toronto CEO. "We are celebrating her incredible achievement with the Nigerian national team in winning the African Cup of Nations, and we're thrilled to welcome her back. It's a proud moment for her and for all of us at the club."

"Esther's performance at WAFCON showcases the caliber of talent in our league," said Christina Litz, President, Northern Super League. "Her success is a win not only for AFC Toronto, but for the Northern Super League and women's soccer across Canada. Moments like these inspire young players, energize our fans, and demonstrate the global impact our athletes are capable of making. The NSL proudly applauds Esther on this incredible accomplishment."

Having signed with AFC Toronto in February, Okoronkwo has made a significant impact in her debut Northern Super League season. Before joining Nigeria for international duty, she recorded three goals and four assists across 777 minutes, consistently proving to be a dynamic offensive threat. Her standout play earned her both Player of the Month and Goal of the Month honours in May. Okoronkwo's influence on AFC's attack has been undeniable, and her return brings even more firepower to a team with championship ambitions. Okoronkwo's victory at WAFCON marks a major milestone in AFC Toronto's inaugural season and sets the tone for what's to come.

About AFC Toronto AFC Toronto is a founding club in the Northern Super League, Canada's new professional women's soccer league. The club is delivering a top-tier experience for players, staff, and supporters in its inaugural 2025 season. Rooted in community and driven by purpose, AFC Toronto exists not only to compete at the highest level, but to create a platform for girls and women to lead, grow, and thrive - on and off the pitch.







