Ottawa Rapid FC Announce Signing of Kelly Chiavaro

July 31, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

OTTAWA, ON - Ottawa Rapid FC is thrilled to announce the signing of Canadian goalkeeper Kelly Chiavaro ahead of the second half of the NSL season. A globetrotting talent with a fierce competitive edge and international pedigree, Chiavaro brings a wealth of experience to the nation's capital.

Hailing from Blainville, Quebec, Chiavaro returns to Canada to continue a career that has spanned multiple continents. She has played for top clubs including Flamengo, Botafogo, 3B da Amazônia, Napoli Femminile, and most recently, Santos FC in Brazil. In addition to her club career, she represented Italy's National Beach Soccer Team at the 2022 European Championship.

A graduate of Colgate University, where she earned a degree in Psychological and Brain Sciences, Chiavaro is as sharp off the pitch as she is between the posts. Her diverse career has shaped her into a vocal leader and composed shot-stopper, ready to anchor Rapid's backline.







