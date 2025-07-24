Calgary Wild FC Boost Offence with Two New Recruits

July 24, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release







CALGARY - The Calgary Wild FC have bolstered their offence by adding Kathryn Harvey and Jorian Baucom to the roster.

Harvey (Coquitlam, B.C.) and Baucom (Scottsdale, AZ), who will provide additional depth to the Calgary Wild FC's attack, both joined their new Club for the first time at practice on Thursday.

"Kathryn and Jorian are two big additions to our Club. They are big game players who bring additional energy, drive and a wealth of international experience to our Club," said Alix Bruch, sporting director, Calgary Wild FC. "They are creative in the attack and will bring speed and additional strength to our offence as we advance into the second half of our season."

Harvey, who played varsity lacrosse with LIU Brooklyn before transferring to Trinity Western University, was twice named to both the CanWest All-Second Team and USports Championship All-Star Team. She capped off her varsity career finishing in the top-five for most game winning goals.

Her scoring touch continued in the professional ranks where she was the top scorer for Denmark's Division 1 team. Harvey also played for Fatih Vatan S.K. of the Turkish Women's Football Super League before signing with Melbourne City in the Australian A-League Women where she tallied two goals in her debut.

" I'm really excited to play for the Wild FC, not only because it's my first time playing professionally in my home country, but also because of the team's culture and the culture of the organization as a whole," said Harvey. "It was great to be getting warm, welcoming messages from the team even before I arrived in Calgary so I already felt like I was part of the group."

Jorian Baucom was also attracted to the culture that has been created within Alberta's first professional women's sport's team and is ready to soar with the Wild FC.

"I immediately knew this was an environment I wanted to be a part of - from the community and fan base to the facilities and stadium," said Baucom, who played college soccer at Louisiana State University (2014-2017) and University of Colorado Boulder (2017-2018). "I felt the passion and genuineness behind this Club after speaking with Lydia (Bedford) and Alix (Bruch), and their desire to want to grow this into something special. I hope I can come in, make an impact and continue to move the Club in the right direction."

Baucom is no stranger to playing for newly created Clubs. She comes to the Wild FC from DC Power FC where she was the first player signing in the USL Super League. Her name is also in the history books as the first scorer in DC Power FC history.

Baucom has had a strong professional career while playing for the Houston Dash (National Women's Soccer League) before signing with AC Sparta Prague (Czech Women's First League), and MSV Duisburg. She suited up in the National Women's Soccer League with short stints at Racing Louisville (2021) and the North Carolina Courage. Baucom headed to Portugal to play for SF Damaiense. She notched 27 goals across the 2023-24 season while suiting up for Hibernian in Scotland before her most recent stop in the United States with Fort Lauderdale United FC.

Both newcomers were attracted to the Calgary Wild FC's commitment to community, ensuring all feel welcome at McMahon Stadium while also working equally hard to grow the game throughout Alberta.

Harvey and Baucom will both travel with the Calgary Wild FC to Montreal on Thursday and be eligible to play in their next match against Montreal Roses FC, July 26.







Northern Super League Stories from July 24, 2025

Calgary Wild FC Boost Offence with Two New Recruits - Calgary Wild FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.