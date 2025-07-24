Goalkeeper Mollie Eriksson Suffers Season-Ending Injury

July 24, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC News Release







Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Rapid FC can confirm that goalkeeper Mollie Eriksson will miss the remainder of the 2025 season after suffering a supraspinatus tear in her shoulder during the July 10 match against AFC Toronto. Eriksson will undergo surgery to begin her recovery process.

The Ottawa native made 8 starts for Rapid FC this season, bringing leadership, composure, and enthusiasm to the team. Her presence will be deeply missed both on and off the pitch.

The entire Rapid organization wishes Mollie a smooth and full recovery, and we look forward to having her back stronger than ever.







