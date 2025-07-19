Calgary Wild FC Blanked 3-0 by Ottawa Rapid FC

July 19, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

The Ottawa Rapid FC scored early and never looked back, blanking the Calgary Wild FC 3-nil in front of their home crowd at McMahon Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Ottawa's trio of tallies came from two set pieces and one that ricochet off Wild FC goalkeeper Stephanie Bukovec.

"I think that while the set pieces dictated the score of the game, they didn't dictate the game," said Lydia Bedford, head coach, Calgary Wild FC. "We are obviously really upset to concede two set pieces, but our play didn't create that much, and they did dictate the tempo of the game."

Florence Belzille got the visitors on the board first, scoring her first goal in her first match at the 12-minute mark. Forward Delaney Bale Pridham doubled things up before half time when she became the first Northern Super League player to score 10 goals.

"We really struggled to get a foot hold. I think the players kept fighting which is important. They tried to solve problems at the half, but just were less successful, and too far off it on the whole today."

Ottawa put the game away with an own-goal three minutes into the second half.

The Calgary Wild FC's record drops to 4-6-2 at the midway point of the inaugural season.

