Calgary Wild FC Blanked 3-0 by Ottawa Rapid FC
July 19, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)
Calgary Wild FC News Release
The Ottawa Rapid FC scored early and never looked back, blanking the Calgary Wild FC 3-nil in front of their home crowd at McMahon Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Ottawa's trio of tallies came from two set pieces and one that ricochet off Wild FC goalkeeper Stephanie Bukovec.
"I think that while the set pieces dictated the score of the game, they didn't dictate the game," said Lydia Bedford, head coach, Calgary Wild FC. "We are obviously really upset to concede two set pieces, but our play didn't create that much, and they did dictate the tempo of the game."
Florence Belzille got the visitors on the board first, scoring her first goal in her first match at the 12-minute mark. Forward Delaney Bale Pridham doubled things up before half time when she became the first Northern Super League player to score 10 goals.
"We really struggled to get a foot hold. I think the players kept fighting which is important. They tried to solve problems at the half, but just were less successful, and too far off it on the whole today."
Ottawa put the game away with an own-goal three minutes into the second half.
The Calgary Wild FC's record drops to 4-6-2 at the midway point of the inaugural season.
A complete match summary and stats can be viewed at:
https://www.calgarywildfc.com/games/halifax-calgary-2025-07-07?tab=stats
Secure Your Seat
Tickets for all Calgary Wild FC matches are available at https://www.calgarywildfc.com/single-game-tickets.
Northern Super League Stories from July 19, 2025
- Rapid FC Delivers Commanding 3-0 Win over Calgary Wild FC - Ottawa Rapid FC
- Calgary Wild FC Blanked 3-0 by Ottawa Rapid FC - Calgary Wild FC
- Roses Secure Crucial Win On The Road - Roses de Montreal FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Wild FC Stories
- Calgary Wild FC Blanked 3-0 by Ottawa Rapid FC
- Calgary Wild FC Goalkeepers Set to Bring "Keepers Corner" Alive at McMahon Stadium on Saturday
- Calgary Wild FC Lasso Vancouver Rise FC with 2-1 Victory in Wild West Match
- Calgary Wild FC to Host Vancouver Rise FC in Wild West Match, July 12
- Calgary Wild FC Drop 1-0 Defensive Battle to Halifax Tides FC