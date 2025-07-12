Calgary Wild FC Lasso Vancouver Rise FC with 2-1 Victory in Wild West Match

July 12, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

(Calgary Wild FC, Credit: Todd Korol/Calgary Wild FC)

A grueling 90-minute battle in the intense prairie heat won't keep the Calgary Wild FC from celebrating a much-needed 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Rise FC at the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth Saturday evening.

Alberta's first women's professional sports team will be two-stepping into the final weekend of the Calgary Stampede with their Wild Rose supporters, thanks to two first half tallies that ended a two-game slide.

"That was a massive three points for us. Ever since that first game against Vancouver we always felt like we could have come away from games with something. That was no different when we got the draw against them six weeks ago, but it means more today because of the last run of games and what we've been managing as a group," said head coach, Lydia Bedford.

A banged-up bench reminiscent of the locker room of cowboys after a week of riding at the Stampede rodeo, the home squad put their western spirit on full display, digging deep to overcome a month of adversity ad finish on top of a 2-1 thriller in the Wild West match.

"We got a few players back on the pitch with Ally (Green) and Jaclyn (Sawicki), Mijka (Rolfsema) played last week but out of position, so having her back defending, that confidence from the back line just fed through and gave our players the opportunity to do what they do best," added Bedford.

Arriving to the match in a new pair of cowboy boots, Serita Thurton saddled up for the new rodeo on the pitch and put a golden foot on the game ball 12 minutes into the good ole' fashioned duel when she chipped a pass from Rolfsema over the head of Rise FC keeper, Morgan McAslan, and into the net.

"What a relief that was. It means everything to me to get that goal. I've been waiting for it for a while so there is lots of excitement because it was such a big game for us," said Thurton. "We really needed that win, especially against Vancouver. To be able to contribute that way is amazing."

It was a long time coming for Thurton who has created endless chances in each of the first 10 matches.

"The coaches and team have been so patient with me, but I had put a lot of pressure on myself to contribute," added Thurton. "I can kind of let it all go now getting that first goal."

Thurton put some extra kick in the boots of her tired Wild FC teammates having played their last match just four days ago in Halifax.

Taking advantage of a free kick, Captain Meggie Dougherty-Howard blasted an absolute screamer into the top of the net to put the Wild FC up two with four minutes to go in the opening half.

"To get back on the front foot in front of home crowd during this last weekend of Stampede is the icing on the cake," said Dougherty-Howard, who was delighted to see the more than 3,000 fans turn out to McMahon Stadium putting a western touch to their Wild FC wear. "It is great week for the city, and we are just happy to be able to get three points."

Controlling position for 60 per cent of the match, the Vancouver Rise tried to put the boots to the Wild FC in the back half of the match.

Jessica De Filippo ruined Calgary's clean sheet after heading one past keeper, Stephanie Bukovec, from a set piece.

"They put the pressure on late, but we are getting better at managing games," said Bedford. "You really must manage the second half in this league if you score first. We were resilient in that second half just managing the legs. I just told the players you've got to give me everything. When she (the referee) put seven minutes up on the board of extra time I thought 'bloody hell, but we got through. I'm really proud of the mentality that we showed. That's football, you've got to grind out results."

The Calgary Wild FC now move into fourth place with a 4-5-2 record.

They remain at home over the next week and will host the Ottawa Rapids FC, July 19 at 2 p.m.

Free Kicks

Both clubs had nine shots. Calgary had six shots on target, while Vancouver had four;

Two of the Calgary Wild FC's most loyal fans - coach Lydia Bedford's parents - were in the stands for the first time, travelling from the UK. It was Coach Bedford's mom's first trip since overcoming her battle with cancer;

Captain Meggie Dougherty-Howard was named the Wild Rose Impact Player-of-the-Game;

It was the Calgary Wild FC's first win against Vancouver Rise FC. Vancouver won the opening match 1-0, while the club's played to a 1-1 draw in their second contest.

