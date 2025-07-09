Calgary Wild FC to Host Vancouver Rise FC in Wild West Match, July 12

CALGARY - Saddle up Calgary, there is a new rodeo in town!

The Calgary Wild FC are back home and ready to bring the Stampede party to McMahon Stadium where they will duel the Vancouver Rise FC in the inaugural Wild West match on July 12 at 5 p.m.

Let's pack the stands and ride together in this can't miss family-friendly Stampede "Party at the Pitch" that will include:

improved Fan Fest packed with interactive games and activities;

Calgary Fiddlers;

Stampede specialty merchandise drops;

loads of in-match giveaways;

and a party atmosphere like no other.

Wrangle your crew and saddle up for a match day you don't want to miss as Wild Rose country celebrates the final weekend of Stampede.

Player Interviews

Please contact Chris Dornan at chrisdornan@calgarywildfc.com for player interview requests in advance of the Wild West match.

Secure Your Seat

Tickets for all Calgary Wild FC matches are available now.







Northern Super League Stories from July 9, 2025

