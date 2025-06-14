Calgary Wild FC Drop 2-1 Decision at Home to AFC Toronto

June 14, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

A relentless Calgary Wild FC squad battled back after going down 2-nil early in the match but ran out of time on the clock against a powerful AFC Toronto club at McMahon Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

AFC Toronto topped the hometown girls 2-1 for the second time this season.

"It was a frustrating game. We learned a lot about our sport today, which is a positive at this stage of the season," said coach Lydia Bedford. "When you face adversity and have to make a change in nine minutes it affects the flow of your preparation. That change maybe didn't give us the confidence needed to accomplish what we wanted to do. We just didn't put enough shots on target to capitalize today, but a very physical game that was contested by both teams."

Toronto's Nikayla Small put two behind Calgary's keeper, Jackie Burns, within 30 minutes of the opening half. The dynamic midfielder broke a scoreless tie after booting a shot from the centre of the box 18 minutes into the match. Eight minutes later, she tallied for her second on the day - this time with her left foot.

A firm chat by coach Bedford and Captain Meggie Dougherty-Howard at the half helped the Calgary Wild FC regroup at halftime following a dominant opening 45 minutes by the visitors.

"It is the first time that I had to be a little direct with them at halftime on what needs to change," said Bedford. "They gave me the response we needed in the second half. To score within eight minutes in a way that we trained all week was the perfect moment and gave us the momentum."

It sure did.

"After that halftime talk and coming out of the first half a bit frustrated, we knew we had to dig down, dig deep," said Danielle Steer. "I had it in my head that we needed some sort of response."

Feeding off the boisterous crowd of 3,977 Wild Rose supporters, the home squad charged back early in the second half. Steer chalked up her first Northern Super League goal with a header from the centre of the box to cut the score in half.

"We had a lot of momentum going forward, and I felt within the frame of the net, I said to myself 'if it comes to me, I'm putting it on net.' I had a lot of belief and confidence that I could do it," said Steer. "It was really, really special to do this with my dad in the crowd on the Father's Day game. He came in from Vancouver, and he's always been my biggest supporter, so it was great to have him there."

Hometown girl, Talia White also provided a boost of energy to the Wild FC as the defender made her professional debut on Saturday.

"I feel super grateful to have the opportunity to do this in front of my friends and family, and with this group of girls. It's been a long time coming for me, but I've been there to support my team, and I knew my opportunity would come," said White. "At halftime, Meg set the tone that we needed to bring the energy. I am a very energetic person so with the help of our fans we came back onto the pitch with the energy. Stepping onto that field we were all on the same page."

The 26-year-old born and raised Calgarian played five seasons with the University of Calgary Dinos (2016-2021) where she racked up a pitch full of accolades including Canada West and University of Calgary Rookie-of-the-Year in 2016; USports' First Team All-Canadian (2018); University of Calgary Player-of-the-Year (2018); a two-time Canada West Conference First Team All-Star; and Canada West champion. Equally impressive was her performance in the classroom. The five-time Academic All-Canadian was on the Dean's List in Kinesiology throughout her varsity career.

"Calgary is such a great sport city - we ride or die for our teams," said White. "I have goosies just thinking about the noise when we score. It's my hometown crowd and they always bring the energy so I'm very grateful."

Calgary topped the visitors in possession time, controlling the ball for 60 per cent of the match, but AFC Toronto attempted 17 shots with seven on target to the Wild FC's seven attempts and just two on target.

"We started to dominate the game in the second half. Conceding two goals in 10 minutes makes it tough, but I think the players can be proud of how we performed in the second half. They never gave up," said Bedford.

The loss drops the Calgary Wild FC record to 3-2-3.

The Calgary Wild FC will now pack their bags for two road matches. They have a date with Ottawa Rapid FC on June 21 before heading further east for a tilt with Halifax Tides FC, July 7.

Pitch Perfect

"I was once a little girl in those stands - obviously not at a women's game but being able to be a hometown girl in front of all those little girls, there was so many teams out there. If you can show a little bit that they can make it, it's a big difference. We didn't have that when we were younger so to be able to show that to them is great. A little smile or autograph after the game means more to us. We love to see them after the game. It is an inspiring feeling all around to give back and show this can be them one day." - Talia White, Defender, Calgary Wild FC

Match Summary

Free Kicks

Calgary Wild FC welcomed the second largest crowd of their inaugural season with 3,977 loyal fans charging through the gates. Their largest crowd came at the home opener when 8,556 Wild Rose supporters took a seat at McMahon Stadium. Calgary is averaging one of the highest attendance rates in the six-team league.

More than 600 kids representing youth soccer teams across Alberta descended on McMahon Stadium for Saturday's match.

Keeper, Jackie Burns made her first start of the season, keeping the Calgary Wild FC in the match with AFC Toronto charging in the opening half.

Twin teen, Keelyn Stewart made her first professional start for Calgary Wild FC.

Soaring into the Community

Calgary Wild FC players and staff will be attending the following events in Calgary:

June 15 - Youth Diversity Cup (Forest Lawn Athletic Park)

On the Radar

