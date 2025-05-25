Calgary Wild FC Battle to 1-1 Draw Against Vancouver Rise FC Ahead of International Break

May 25, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC is packing a point back to Stampede City as the Battle of the West came down to a 1-1 draw against Vancouver Rise FC on Saturday at Swangard Stadium in Burnaby, B.C.

"You've just got to focus on your own performances, in getting the rewards on the pitch from what you put in across the game," said head coach Lydia Bedford. " Today, we had more possession than they had; we had more shots than they had; we had more shots on target; we had more crosses - so, ya know, we did enough to win the game at the end. So, from a reflection perspective, our players can be really proud of what they achieved on the pitch, and hopefully they can build that momentum into their international break, and also into our next game against Halifax."

Calgary's netminder, Stephanie Bukovec's impressive 192 minute shut out streak come to an end as Vancouver's Mariah Lee slotted a low shot into the back of the net in the 12 th minute.

"I feel good, I wish we would've got another clean sheet today but there was one crucial save made which is important and we are taking a point home, which is important as well," said Bukovec of her play thus far in the season. "This is the first time I've been with a club that the three goalkeepers have a good relationship and we continue to push each other to get better every day."

The Wild FC answered back just five minutes later when Kahli Johnson struck. Catching a pass from Danielle Steer, Johnson turned to the net and booted a shot from the top of the T to break Morgan McAslan's clean sheet.

"It was a bit of an instinct goal," said Johnson, who netted her third of the season. "I received the ball with my back to the goal, and thought 'let's turn and see how this goes' - was able to do that and then instinct took over to shoot the ball and it was a nice one."

Calgary pressed on throughout the match, continuing to create quality chances, outshooting Vancouver 12-7, with six on target. Time coming to a close, Taegan Stewart broke away from the pack, racing past Vancouver's defensive line and unleashing a shot across the face of goal that nearly pushed Wild FC to two.

Despite multiple surges forward, Wild FC was unable to find a late winner and the match closed at 1-1. Saturday marked the second time Wild FC and Rise FC have met this season, with Calgary originally falling to Vancouver 1-0 on a penalty kick in the historic league opener on April 16.

The draw brings the team's record to 2-2-2 heading into the league's international break. Johnson and Bukovec are two of six Wild FC players who received a call-up to join their international senior teams throughout the break. Johnson earned her first call-up to the Australian Women's National Football Team, while Bukovec will once again join Croatia. Meikayla Moore and Ally Green will join New Zealand as Jackie Sawicki links up with the Phillipines, and Jackie Burns will receive another cap for Northern Ireland.

"I'm extremely grateful to people throughout my whole career who have helped me get here," added Johnson on her international call up. "Coming to Calgary, I wanted it to be that next step in my career and be able to push me up another level and I feel like there's no better way to see that come off than receiving a call-up a few months after getting here. I'm really excited to see what the next week is going to bring"

"We're really proud of Kahli. This is just the start of what will be a really great career. We're proud of all our players who received a call-up, I don't care if it's a friendly or not, it's a cap and it's part of their career," added Bedford on the players earning international experience. "I've worked in international football and I really respect it. We encourage all staff and players to take part in the international experience because it makes you a better person, a better player and you bring it back. We'll keep pushing everyone and hopefully six becomes eight and then becomes 10."

Discipline

49' - Yellow: Jessica De Filippo (Vancouver Rise FC)

86' - Yellow: Kahli Johnson (Calgary Wild FC)

'4+'90 - Yellow: Lisa Pecherksy (Vancouver Rise FC)







