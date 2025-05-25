Ottawa Rapid FC's Added Time Penalty Kick Earns a 1-1 Draw with Montreal Roses FC

May 25, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC battle Montreal Roses FC for a high ball

Ottawa, ON - D.B. Pridham's confident penalty strike earned Ottawa Rapid FC a 1-1 draw against the visiting Montreal Roses FC on a sunny Sunday, May 25, at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa. The equalizer, scored in added time, ensured both teams walked away with a point.

Back on home turf, it would be the Roses who initially broke the hard-fought deadlock early in the second half. In the 53rd minute, defender Stéphanie Hill made her mark as the Rapid battled to overcome the deficit. The breakthrough for Ottawa came in stoppage time, when Hill conceded a penalty, giving Pridham the chance to level the match. The tying goal marked Pridham's fourth of the season, putting her atop of the NSL's Golden Boot race.

Forward Nicola Golen and Midfielder Florence Belzile, fresh off completing their university exams at Harvard and University of Nebraska respectively, made their Ottawa Rapid FC debuts as second-half substitutes, adding energy and depth to the squad.

Head coach Katrine Pedersen on Pridham's performance: "D.B. is always hunting down opponents, hunting down the ball, and is very eager to score. She wants to score and you can see that. We can see that in training and that's what we need her to do. In that way, she gets to the chances, she executes well, and she did just that."

After the league's International Break, Ottawa Rapid FC head West on the 401 to Toronto's York Lions Stadium to face AFC Toronto on Saturday, June 7 at 12 noon ET.

SERIES: In the second of their five meetings with Montreal Roses FC, the Rapid are 0-1-1.

D.B. PRIDHAM: The Canadian-American forward's extra time penalty kick tally brings her season total to four, the most in the Northern Super League.

HOMEGROWN: Six of Ottawa Rapid FC's roster are Ottawa natives, including goalkeeper Mollie Eriksson and starting midfielder Kayla Adamek.

UP NEXT: Ottawa Rapid FC are in Toronto at York Lions Stadium to face AFC Toronto on Saturday, June 7 at 12 noon ET (Stream on CBC Gem and NSL.ca)

MATCH SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC - 1 Montreal Roses FC - 1

Venue: TD Place Stadium

Referee: Isabelle Duclos

Assistants: Allycia Carlucci, Laura Hall

Fourth Official: Amanda Kwan

Referee Observer: Tiger Liu

Attendance: 2,591

SCORING SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC: D.B. Pridham (90'+2')

Montreal Roses FC: Stephanie Hill (53')

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

24' - Yellow: Min-A Lee (Ottawa Rapid FC)

85' - Yellow: Lara Schenk (Montreal Roses FC)

STARTING LINEUP & STATS

Ottawa Rapid FC Starting Lineup:

GK Mollie Eriksson (Ottawa, ON)

DF Olivia Scott (Aurora, ON)

DF Choo Hyo-Joo (Korea)

DFJyllissa Harris (USA)

MF Kayla Adamek (Ottawa, ON)

MF Ellen Gibson (Sweden)

MF Stella Downing (Vancouver, BC)

MF Desiree Scott (Winnipeg, MB)

MF Min A Lee (Korea)

MF Melanie Forbes (Mississauga, ON)

FW Delaney Baie Pridham (CAN)

Substitutes: Melissa Dagenais (GK), Susanne Haaland (DF), Miranda Smith (MF), Julia Benati (MF), Florence Belzile (MF), Naomi Lofthouse (MF), Sonia Okobi-Oke (MF), Johanne Fridlund (FW), Nicola Golen (FW)

Total Shots: 11

Shots on Goal: 4

Fouls: 10

Offsides: 1

Corner-Kicks: 4

Saves: 1

Video Highlights of the Game: Media can access video highlights from the match on the Northern Super League YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@NorthernSuperLeague

