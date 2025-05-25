Montréal Roses Settle for Draw with Ottawa Rapid FC

May 25, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa, May 26, 2025 - Looking to bounce back after two losses and a draw in their last three outings, the Montréal Roses put in a strong team performance at TD Place against a confident Ottawa Rapid FC side. The Roses looked set to take all three points, but a late penalty saw the home team equalize in stoppage time. Final score: 1-1.

Third in the Northern Super League standings at kickoff, the Roses were up against a team undefeated at home and fresh off a 3-0 win. The challenge was heightened by the absence of two key players,Tanya Boychuk and Charlotte Bilbault, both sidelined with injuries.

A DISCIPLINED PERFORMANCE UNTIL THE FINAL WHISTLE

After a closely contested opening half, the Roses struck first in the 53rd minute. Defender Stephanie Hill scored her first goal of the season off a perfectly placed corner from Mégane Sauvé.

The coaching staff made several substitutions to keep the energy high throughout the second half:

37' - Lucy Cappadona replaced Julia Leas

45' - Noémi Paquin came on for Hailey Whitaker

66' - Claire Monyard subbed in for Latifah Abdu

84' - Mara Bouchard and Mathilde Lachance came in for Allie Hess and Lorie Thibault

Each substitute contributed to maintaining pressure and structure. The Roses looked destined for a valuable away win until a stoppage-time penalty allowed Ottawa to level the score in the 92nd minute.

LOOKING AHEAD

Despite the late equalizer, the Roses leave Ottawa with a point and stay near the top of the Northern Super League table. They now return to Stade Boréale, focused on converting strong showings into wins.

The Roses' next home match is set for Saturday, June 7 at 1:00 p.m. against Vancouver Rise FC. All matches are broadcast on RDS, TSN, Radio-Canada, and CBC. Tickets for upcoming games at the new Stade Boréale are available at www.rosesmtl.ca.

"Today, I want to underline the effort from every player. This performance reflected a united group, everyone stepped up with discipline and commitment. Even without Charlotte and Tanya, we responded as a team, showing intensity, solidarity, and a real desire to play for one another during a stretch of 3 matches in 8 days. This point on the road is the result of a collective effort and that's the identity we want to continue building."

