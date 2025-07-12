Roses Fall Late

July 12, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Montréal - Back on home turf after the international break, the Montréal Roses delivered a gritty, well-organized performance in front of their fans at Stade Boréale, in a highly symbolic "Together in Pink Match" supporting the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

Despite showing great collective intensity and several promising attacking sequences, the Roses fell 1-0 to the Halifax Tides after conceding a goal in the final minutes. Throughout the match, the Montreal squad displayed strong tactical discipline, relentless pressing, and impressive team spirit - with a defensive wall that held off Halifax for more than 85 minutes. Substitutions in the second half injected fresh energy, with Claire Monyard, Mathilde Lachance, Lorie Thibault, and Félicia Roy helping to spark momentum late in the game.

Despite the scoreline, the stats highlight the Roses' overall dominance. Montreal controlled 59% of possession, registered 14 shots compared to Halifax's 10, and completed 414 passes - nearly double Halifax's 292 - with an impressive 85% pass accuracy. They also won six corners and delivered 15 dangerous crosses into the box. These numbers reflect the team's clear intent to dictate the pace and patiently build their attacks. The Roses showed they can impose their style and continue to progress with confidence, regardless of the final result.

In a stadium awash in pink and filled with emotion, the club underscored its commitment to a cause that resonates deeply with many women - both in the locker room and in the stands. Performances by Lulu Hughes, who sang the national anthem, and Beyries at halftime, added a powerful, unifying human touch to the evening.

POST-MATCH COMMENTS

"It's a tough loss because the team showed a lot of good things, but we just weren't sharp enough in key moments. We keep learning and building together. The energy from the players and the fans was there. Matches like this, as disappointing as they are, help us grow." - Robert Rositoiu, Head Coach, Montréal Roses

NEXT MATCH - ROAD TRIP TO TORONTO

The Montréal Roses will head out for an important showdown against AFC Toronto on Friday, July 18 at 7:30 p.m. at York Lions Stadium. Facing a top-ranked team will be a strong test for the Roses as they look to bounce back with determination after their last home match.

The Roses will then return home to Stade Boréale on Saturday, July 26 at 7 p.m. to host the Calgary Wild. It promises to be a great summer evening to bring fans together and continue the club's quest in this inaugural Northern Super League season. All matches are broadcast on RDS, TSN, Radio-Canada, and CBC. Tickets available at www.rosesmtl.ca.







