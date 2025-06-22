A Hard-Earned Point Out West: Roses Remain Resilient Heading Into The International Break

June 22, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release









Montréal Roses goalkeeper Anna Karpenko

(Roses de Montreal FC, Credit: Ethan Cairns) Montréal Roses goalkeeper Anna Karpenko(Roses de Montreal FC, Credit: Ethan Cairns)

Montreal - In a tightly contested showdown at Swangard Stadium, the Montréal Roses stood tall against a red-hot Vancouver Rise squad, returning home from the West Coast with a hard-fought 0-0 draw. The point earned keeps Montreal in second place in the Northern Super League standings, with 18 points.

Both teams came out with high intensity, showing strong build-up play and creating quality chances on both ends. Noémi Paquin nearly broke the deadlock for the Roses, forcing a last-second save from the Rise goalkeeper. Vancouver, meanwhile, applied pressure early, winning four corners in the first half, but the Roses' defence held firm to preserve a clean sheet heading into halftime.

The Roses conceded 14 total shots- seven of them on target- but were backed by an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Anna Karpenko, who made seven crucial saves to keep the match level. Substitutes Claire Monyard, Lara Schenk, and Lorie Thibault added fresh legs and energy in the second half.

Vancouver came into the match sitting fifth in the league standings, but led the league in total passes, penalties awarded, and goals from the spot. The Roses, determined to stay among the league's frontrunners, achieved their goal through a disciplined, resilient display in difficult conditions.

Standout Performances:

Anna Karpenko: 7 saves; pivotal in preserving the clean sheet. Now ranks 2nd in the league with 21 total saves this season.

Latifah Abdu and Tanya Boychuk: Both tied for 4th in NSL scoring with 3 goals each.

Jodi Smith and Mégane Sauvé: Combined for 73 tackles this season, ranking 3rd and 4th league-wide in that category.

POST-MATCH REACTIONS

"Vancouver is a very good team, and today they gave us their best performance of the season. They played with a lot of intensity and really tested us. That said, we had strong moments too- we're happy to earn this point, and I'm especially proud of how we responded in the second half. We improved our transitions, created chances, and showed that we can battle right to the final whistle." - Robert Rositoiu, Head Coach, Montréal Roses

"We fought hard for this important point. In a long season like this, every result counts. Of course, we always aim for the win, but sometimes it's about staying strong and grinding out a result. The backline was incredible today- they gave everything to protect the net and made my job a lot easier. That's the kind of commitment we want to bring every week."- Anna Karpenko, Goalkeeper, Montréal Roses

INTERNATIONAL BREAK & NEXT HOME MATCH

The international break comes at an ideal time for the squad to recover before returning to action on Saturday, July 12 at 5:00 PM, at home against the Halifax Tides. All NSL matches are broadcast nationally on RDS, TSN, Radio-Canada, and CBC.

Tickets available at rosesmtl.ca

Images from this story







Northern Super League Stories from June 22, 2025

A Hard-Earned Point Out West: Roses Remain Resilient Heading Into The International Break - Roses de Montreal FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.