Montréal Roses Fall to AFC Toronto 2-0

May 22, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Montréal - The Montréal Roses gave it their all on Thursday evening at Stade Boréale but ultimately fell 2-0 to AFC Toronto in a tightly contested match where every detail counted.

Toronto opened the score in the 34th minute and doubled their lead in the second half. Despite the result, the Roses showed plenty of fight, creating several clear scoring chances and increasing their attacking pressure in the second half.

Substitutes Mara Bouchard, Mathilde Lachance, Lara Schenk, and Félicia Roy brought fresh energy to the pitch, helping the Roses push until the final whistle. Toronto's goalkeeper delivered clutch saves that kept the home side off the scoresheet.

Backed by their supporters and playing with intensity, the Montréal squad once again demonstrated cohesion and commitment. The team continues to grow and learn in this inaugural Northern Super League season and is determined to bounce back in their next match.

The Roses travel to TD Place Stadium to take on CF Rapide Ottawa on May 29th, with kickoff set for 2 p.m. They return home on Saturday, June 7th at 1 p.m. to face Vancouver Rise FC. All matches this season are broadcast on RDS, TSN, Radio-Canada, and CBC. Tickets for home games at the brand-new Stade Boréale are available at www.rosesmtl.ca.

POST-MATCH REACTIONS

"It was a strong effort from the players in a tough match against a high-quality opponent. We lacked composure in key moments, especially in one-on-one situations and when defending our box. We had better spells in possession in the second half, but we need to keep working on establishing ourselves in the attacking half, building momentum, and breaking down the opposition to finish our chances more effectively."

- Robert Rositoiu, Head Coach, Montréal Roses







