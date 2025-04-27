A Promising Start to the Season for the Montreal Roses

April 27, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Montreal - The Montréal Roses continue to make a strong impression in the Northern Super League. On Sunday afternoon, they secured their second road win in as many games, defeating Vancouver Rise FC 3-1 at Swangard Stadium in Burnaby.

Right from kickoff, the Roses set the pace. Hailey Whitaker opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, finishing a precise pass from Mégane Sauvé. Eleven minutes later, Allie Hess doubled the lead with an unstoppable strike. Just before halftime, Latifah Abdu, well assisted by co-captain Tanya Boychuk, netted the third goal, giving Montreal a 3-0 lead at the break.

Despite a penalty goal from Quinn for Vancouver in the 55th minute, the Roses held firm thanks to strong defensive organization. This second consecutive win puts Montreal alone at the top of the standings.

The Roses will play their very first home match on Saturday, May 3, at the Stade Boréale, against Ottawa Rapid FC. All season games are broadcast on RDS, TSN, Radio-Canada, and CBC.

HIGHLIGHTS

3' - Hailey Whitaker opens the scoring (assist: Mégane Sauvé).

14' - Allie Hess doubles Montreal's lead.

41' - Latifah Abdu scores the third goal, assisted by Tanya Boychuk.

Halftime: Montreal leads 3-0.

55' - Vancouver reduces the gap with a penalty scored by Quinn.

Substitutions:

74', Félicia Roy makes her professional debut (replaces Charlotte Bilbault).

75' Lorie Thibault comes on for Tanya Boychuk.

84', Lara Schenk makes her first appearance for the Roses (replaces Hailey Whitaker).

84' Stephanie Hill replaces Latifah Abdu.

90' + 1' Claire Monyard comes on for Noémi Paquin.

POST-MATCH REACTIONS

Robert Rositoiu, Head Coach of the Roses:

"I'm really proud of the group today. We showed resilience and grit- exactly what we asked for. The backline was solid, and Hailey had an outstanding performance defending against a strong opponent. Our midfielders and front four also stepped up, being present in all phases of the game. Even after conceding a goal, we stayed composed, kept our intensity, and kept playing our game without backing down. That mindset made the difference."

Latifah Abdu, forward:

"With this team, our goal is clear: to grow every day, progress together, and showcase our full potential. Our strength lies in our unity and our determination to fight side by side, all the way to the end."

