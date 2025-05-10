Roses Hold Strong In Scoreless Draw

May 10, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release









Montreal Roses goalkeeper Gabrielle Lambert defends against Halifax Tides FC

(Roses de Montreal FC, Credit: Pablo A. Ortiz) Montreal Roses goalkeeper Gabrielle Lambert defends against Halifax Tides FC(Roses de Montreal FC, Credit: Pablo A. Ortiz)

Montreal - In their second home fixture of the season, the Roses de Montréal extended their unbeaten streak at Stade Boréale with a composed and disciplined defensive display. Backed by an enthusiastic local crowd, the team held firm in a 0-0 draw against a determined Halifax Tides FC, showing poise, unity, and resilience in this inaugural Super Ligue du Nord campaign. Four games in - and still undefeated - the Roses continue to prove themselves with both grit and flair.

Goalkeeper Gabrielle Lambert once again stood tall between the posts, anchoring the defence. Head coach Robert Rositoiu leaned into the team's depth, making seven substitutions while maintaining momentum - a testament to the squad's chemistry. Local talents Lorie Thibault and Mathilde Lachance brought late energy off the bench, helping the Roses close out the match with confidence. Despite the physical nature of play, the home side stayed disciplined and focused. While the match ended without goals, the Roses asserted their playing style and kept the Stade Boréale crowd fully engaged.

The Roses next head west to face Calgary FC on May 18 at McMahon Stadium, with kickoff at 5 p.m. ET. All matches this season are broadcast on RDS, TSN, Radio-Canada, and CBC.

Tickets are now on sale for the next home match on May 22 at 7 p.m., when the Roses host AFC Toronto - a great opportunity to take in the electric atmosphere at the brand-new Stade Boréale.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Mara Bouchard made her Super Ligue du Nord debut - a major milestone in her promising young career.

Gabrielle Lambert played her first home match of the season, receiving a well-deserved ovation from the Montréal faithful.

POST-MATCH REACTIONS Robert Rositoiu, Head Coach:

"This match reflects just how competitive this league truly is. Of course, we would've liked to convert our chances, but what stands out is the group's collective effort and the way we held strong right through to the final whistle. Four matches unbeaten - that says a lot about our consistency. We'll take the point with humility and ambition - and keep building."

Charlotte Bilbault, Defensive Midfielder:

"A match like this is mentally demanding. We stayed disciplined and united, which made the difference defensively. We know we can create more offensively, but our foundation is solid. This team is close-knit - and that's what will carry us through the season."

Mara Bouchard, Midfielder:

"Playing my first professional minutes in Montreal, in front of my family and our supporters - it was magical. I was nervous at first, but I settled in as the match went on. It was an incredible learning experience. I'm already looking forward to the next one."

Images from this story







Northern Super League Stories from May 10, 2025

Roses Hold Strong In Scoreless Draw - Roses de Montreal FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.