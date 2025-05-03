Stade Boréale Erupts in Thrilling Victory

May 3, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release









Tanya Boychuk celebrates her goal for the Montreal Roses

(Roses de Montreal FC)

Montréal - It was a historic day at Stade Boréale as the Montréal Roses hosted their very first home match in the Northern Super League. A sold-out crowd of 5,049 passionate fans roared as the players stepped onto their home pitch for the first time, marking a momentous milestone for the club.

Even before kickoff, the atmosphere was electric. The festivities began with a powerful performance of the national anthem by the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal and soprano Sophie Naubert. At halftime, Billie du Page and Fredz amped up the energy with a dynamic set, making the day even more unforgettable for the Roses and their supporters.

POST-MATCH COMMENTS

Robert Rositoiu, Head Coach:

"The past 48 hours have been incredibly intense, but the players showed tremendous heart - that's what fuels our growth, match after match. The word that comes to mind is resilience. Today was about how the team would respond under pressure. And they answered the call. Their game management was spot-on - composed, yet quick when it counted."

