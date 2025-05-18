Roses de Montréal Lose First

May 18, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Montreal - The Montréal Roses suffered their first loss of the season this Sunday, falling 1-0 to Calgary Wild FC at McMahon Stadium. In a high-intensity, hard-fought match, the Roses held strong for most of the game before conceding a late goal in the 85th minute.

Calgary demonstrated strong defensive discipline and posed a real tactical challenge. The Roses, lacking solutions, were unable to break through or create any clear scoring chances, resorting instead to long-range attempts that rarely troubled the opposing goalkeeper.

Second-half substitutions saw Jodi Smith come on for Lara Schenk in the 62nd minute, followed by Lorie Thibault replacing Tanya Boychuk in the 75th. Despite these tactical adjustments, Calgary found the back of the net in the 85th minute, sealing the outcome of this tightly contested match.

Final score: 1-0 for Calgary Wild FC.

This marks the Roses' first defeat of the season, ending a four-game unbeaten streak. The team will now look to bounce back in front of their home crowd in their next match on May 22, where they'll be aiming to return to winning ways.

The Montréal Roses' next match is on May 22 against AFC Toronto, at Stade Boréale, kicking off at 7:00 PM. All season games are broadcast on RDS, TSN, Radio-Canada, and CBC. To support the club and experience the brand-new Stade Boréale, tickets are on sale at www.rosesmtl.ca

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Mara Bouchard made her Super Ligue du Nord debut - a major milestone in her promising young career.

Gabrielle Lambert played her first home match of the season, receiving a well-deserved ovation from the Montréal faithful.

POST-MATCH REACTION

"We started the match well in the first 20 minutes, but after that, Calgary challenged us with their wide offensive structure, and we took too long to adjust. Our second half was better, but unfortunately, we lacked precision against their last line." - Robert Rositoiu, Head Coach, Montréal Roses







