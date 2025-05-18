Calgary Wild FC Knock off Montreal Roses FC 1-0 in NSL Thriller

May 18, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Jenaya Robertson kicked her name into the history books as the first ever goal scorer for the Calgary Wild FC at McMahon Stadium.

Blanking their home opener 0-0 against Ottawa, it took another 85 minutes on Sunday afternoon before the 28-year-old midfielder from Delta, B.C. finally put a score on the board at home for the Wild FC, to win the "War of the Roses" match.

"I just remember Sarah (Griffith) getting on the ball and I had to book it forward. I knew at some point in the game we were going to get a good opportunity, and I did my best to get in the right areas," said Robertson after sending the home crowd of 3,502 Wild Rose Supporters into a frenzy. "I just kept my head down and it was fantastic to get my foot on that."

Robertson's right footed boot from the centre of the box banked in off the right post. It was just second shot on target for the Wild FC in the scrappy match.

"It was a little nerve racking for that split second, but thankfully it did go into the back of the net, so I was relieved, and I think the whole team was as well. It was pretty cool," added Robertson after handing Montreal its first loss.

It was a back-and-forth affair in the Sunday matinee at McMahon Stadium, with both teams splitting possession time and touches.

"I'm so proud of the players. Montreal is at the top of the table. I think everyone in this league is competitive and on any given day any team can take points from anyone. We showed that today with a resilient performance with some brilliant technical play," said head coach, Lydia Bedford. "At half time we said crossing and bodies in the box was going to be important - what a finish. For Jenaya to step up and put that one into the back of the net - she makes me a very happy coach."

So, too, did goalkeeper Stephanie Bukovec who enjoyed her second straight clean sheet in the young season.

"I think we are just playing with a little bit more composure and playing our style of football," said Bukovec of the Wild FC's ability to prevent other teams from scoring. "We are just moving the ball and playing the style that we want."

Bukovec has started all five of the Calgary Wild FC matches. Sunday's win brings their record to 2-2-1.

"Every clean sheet Steph keeps, and our back line works hard to get, is so important," added Bedford. "We go into half time nil-nil, and our bench always makes a difference, and it did again today."

It sure did.

The Calgary Wild FC substituted in forward, Sarah Griffith, at the 75-minute mark. The Chicago-raised speedster was key to getting the ball from the right flank onto Robertson's foot at centre for the historic tally.

"We were really disappointed with last week's performance, and we spoke about it this week," said Bedford. "The response from the players was magnificent. We had two of the best training sessions this week that we've had in our entire time together. That showed that everyone was hungry, and we brought that to life on the pitch today."

The Calgary Wild FC now hit the road for a rematch against the Vancouver Rise FC, May 24. The Rise FC won that inaugural Northern Super League match, 1-0, on a penalty kick.

Additional Quotes from the Media Room "I think the whole game there was some great moments from us and it was about trusting that it was going to come, having the belief and that extra fight in us, digging a ditch together and I think we did that really well. That's what we did really well today." ...Jenaya Robertson

"If you don't have a great game, taking a point is important but with seven minutes to go I'm thinking maybe a point is all we are going to get today even though we probably deserved better. To take three points off Montreal, means everything." ...Coach Lydia Bedford

"Now it is about payback next Saturday in Vancouver. I'm excited to hit round two of games. Let's go, we must keep pushing." ...Coach Lydia Bedford

"Hopefully the (Calgary Wild FC) fans keep coming back. You win games, you show the fans the respect by going and connecting with them after and you go and enjoy that moment with them - we hope they will just keep coming back. We just want the fans to keep coming and build that momentum because their noise, every time we do something good, just keeps us pushing harder. Sometimes we have to wait until 80 minutes until we put balls to the back of the net, but their noise helps us so much." ...Coach Lydia Bedford

Calgary Wild FC Free Kicks

Jenaya Robertson was named the Wild Rose Supporters Group Player-of-the-Game.

Calgary Wild FC defender Meikayla Moore squared off against her partner, Allie Hess, a midfielder with Montreal Roses FC.

Forward Kahli Johnson received her first call up to the Australian Women's National Football Team for the upcoming home series, May 30 and June 2 against Argentina in Melbourne and Canberra.

Midfielder, Jackie Sawicki, was invited by the Philippines Football Federation to participate in the Chinese Taipei International Women's Friendly Matches, May 25 - June 4, 2025 in Manila, Philippines.

Defenders, Meikayla Moore and Ally Green, have been invited by New Zealand Football to play with the Senior Women's National Team in 'A' international matches against Venezuela in Spain, May 26 - June 3.

On the Radar

May 24 - Match at Vancouver Rise FC (5 p.m. PDT)

June 5 - Home Match vs Halifax Tides FC (7 p.m. MDT)

June 8 - Calgary Wild FC players will meet with kids while celebrating International Day of Play at Calgary Public Library (800 3 St SE) 1-3 p.m.

2025 Northern Super League Schedule

Secure Your Seat

Tickets for all Calgary Wild FC matches are available at https://www.calgarywildfc.com/single-game-tickets.







