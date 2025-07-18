Calgary Wild FC Goalkeepers Set to Bring "Keepers Corner" Alive at McMahon Stadium on Saturday

July 18, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release







CALGARY - Calgary Wild FC's goalkeepers are ready to soar with local charities and school groups while providing a special opportunity to watch Wild FC matches live at McMahon Stadium beginning July 19, thanks to their community program coined "Keepers Corner" powered by Direct Energy.

Originally launched in May, the initiative was spearheaded by Sarah Keilty-Dilling - a former Phys Ed teacher at Ian Bazalgette junior high school prior to signing on as the first of three goalies for Alberta's first professional women's sports team. Keilty-Dilling and her fellow Calgary Wild FC keepers are relaunching the program at their Saturday match against the Ottawa Rapids FC while hosting kids and their families representing KidSport Calgary.

They will also be donating tickets to school students and other charitable organizations to pack "Keepers Corner" at each of the Club's remaining home games in the inaugural season of the Northern Super League.

"This is an important initiative for me because I spent the majority of my six years of teaching, working in a community, like Forest Lawn, that faces challenges," said Keilty-Dilling. "I have seen the joy and confidence that kids can have, and learn, from being involved and included in school sport - not just as a player. I want to continue to cultivate an environment in the Calgary community through this program where kids know they are valued and have access to opportunities that many in their communities don't have access to."

Since Keilty-Dilling, along with the other Canadian goalkeeper on the Calgary Wild FC, Stephanie Bukovec, initially kicked off the program while meeting and playing with the girls' and boys' soccer teams at Ian Bazalgette in the schoolyard this spring, Direct Energy has come onboard to help bring the program to life in the stadium.

"What I noticed while teaching at Baz was the transformative power of sport and play. The kids love to play, and love to be involved in sport, but just don't have the opportunities or the financial means to do so outside of school," added Keilty-Dilling, who added that Eden Wilson, a KidSport Calgary representative and a member of the National Bobsleigh Program will officially open the special section by participating in the coin toss to kick off the July 19 match slated for 2 p.m. at McMahon Stadium against the Ottawa Rapids FC.

"I am incredibly grateful to Direct Energy for helping us bring "Keepers Corner" to life and give these kids that chance to soar on their own. And when given a chance, incredible things can happen."

The Calgary Wild FC will designate section "W" for the goalkeepers' guests the attending the games. The section is located directly behind the corner kick, and in line with Calgary Wild FC goal line. Each of the keepers will also commit to visiting the section after the match.

Plans are also underway to bring the program into the community and ultimately have Keilty-Dilling introduce more kids to the game of soccer in an effort to continue building connection in hopes of positively impacting Calgary youth through sport.

The born and raised Calgarian's connection to Forest Lawn and marginalized areas of the city runs deep. Her father grew up in the area. Her mom spent her childhood in neighbouring Marlborough Park. Keilty-Dilling's wife, Jill Keilty, spent more than 20 years teaching at Forest Lawn High School.

"This area of the city and underrepresented areas holds a special place in my heart," said Keilty-Dilling while reflecting on her experience working at Ian Bazalgette where she witnessed the positive transformation of students at the junior high - academically and socially - once the school put a focus on its athletic program.

"Finally having the opportunity to see kids and their families having the opportunity to enjoy our matches in "Keepers Corner" is going to be really cool. I'm such a proud Calgarian, and I am so proud to represent the marginalized communities of our city. I am absolutely driven to help deliver opportunities for these kids who truly deserve it," added Keilty-Dilling. "It shouldn't matter where you're from or what part of the city you grew up in, every child deserves to feel important, valued and cared for. This program is a reminder of that. Who knows what this program could spark. Just maybe, this experience will create a spark for a child to dream, chase a goal, or achieve something they never thought was possible, in school, sport or life in general."

The program supports the Calgary Wild FC's mission to create a platform that champions inclusivity, empowerment, and community - for athletes, Calgary and Alberta.

"We have built our foundation on the bedrock of inclusion and community. All of our players exemplify these values while leveraging the platform they have in sport to make their communities better," said Lara Murphy, chief executive officer, Calgary Wild FC. "Seeing the Keepers Corner powered by Direct Energy banners, Calgarians will be reminded that our home at McMahon Stadium is a place that welcomes everyone, that builds community connection and is a source of inspiration in the lives of young Calgarians and Albertans who join us to watch women's soccer at the professional level."







Northern Super League Stories from July 18, 2025

Calgary Wild FC Goalkeepers Set to Bring "Keepers Corner" Alive at McMahon Stadium on Saturday - Calgary Wild FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.