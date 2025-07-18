Toronto's BMO Field to Host First-Ever Northern Super League Final on November 15, 2025

Toronto, ON - The Northern Super League (NSL) announced today that the league's first-ever NSL Final will take place on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at BMO Field in Toronto, marking a major milestone in Canadian sports history. It will be the first women's professional sports team championship in Canada to be held at a neutral-site venue.

The announcement was made live during halftime of the AFC Toronto-Montreal Roses match, which featured the two clubs leading the NSL standings.

The NSL Final will crown the league's inaugural champion in front of a national audience and a passionate crowd at one of Canada's premier soccer venues. This historic moment marks the culmination of the league's very first season, uniting fans across the country to celebrate Canadian professional women's soccer. The NSL Final will be broadcast nationally on TSN, RDS, and CBC, with international coverage on ESPN+ and the NSL's official YouTube channel.

It also marks the first time a women's professional championship will be awarded on Canadian soil, making it a can't-miss event for fans of soccer and fans of women's sports.

The league's playoff format will see the top four teams at the end of the regular season compete in a home-and-away semifinal series. The two clubs with the highest aggregate scores will advance to the championship match at BMO Field, which will be hosted in partnership with host city Club AFC Toronto

With tremendous parity across the league and highly competitive matches every week, the playoff race remains wide open - setting the stage for an unforgettable finale.

As part of this national celebration of women's sport, the NSL is proud to be supported by the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario). This government support will help amplify the Final and ensure broad national and community engagement in the lead-up to the championship.

In addition to the new funding, the inaugural NSL Final is also made possible thanks to the ongoing support of the league's founding partners, including Canadian Tire, DoorDash, Toyota and Intact.

In the days leading up to the match, the league will also host the inaugural Changemakers Summit (Nov. 13-15), a multi-day gathering of leaders across sport, media, marketing, and culture. Produced by SponsorshipX, the Summit will include spotlight sessions, mission studios, impact tracks, and Changemaking activities - culminating at the NSL Final on November 15.

Tickets for the NSL Final will be on public sale early September, with tickets starting at $20 (plus applicable fees) but starting today, fans can sign up for pre-sale access to tickets at NSL.ca/ Final. More information about the Changemakers Summit, including groups and single ticket options, can be found at www.sponsorshipx.com/changemakers

Quotes

"This moment is for the players, coaches and clubs who have given everything to build this league from the ground up - the long days, the early mornings, and the sacrifices they've made, all with one goal in mind: to win the NSL Final. The Final is our chance to celebrate everything they've accomplished and to show the world what our athletes are truly capable of. It will be a historic moment - but also the start of something even bigger. We can't wait to share it with Canadians."

Diana Matheson, Founder & Chief Growth Officer, Northern Super League

"Along with our top players, all of clubs to our partners and sponsors, and especially with fans from across the country, the NSL Final and Changemakers Summit will be a powerful celebration of excellence in Canadian women's soccer and the movement around women's sports in Canada. This is the beginning of a new tradition - and is a once in a lifetime opportunity to mark this historic occasion of the first-ever Canadian professional women's sports national championship and you don't want to miss it."

Christina Litz, President, Northern Super League

"Our government is proud to support organizations like Northern Super League as they attract visitors, showcase Canadian talent and deliver exciting events and experiences in Toronto and across southern Ontario. I'm honoured to have my friend and colleague, Adam van Koeverden, the Secretary of State for Sport, announce this support for the upcoming NSL Final, on my behalf, which will bring together fans and athletes in Toronto in November."

The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister Responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"By investing in sport, we are not only fostering healthy and inclusive communities but building a stronger, more resilient economy for all Canadians. The NSL Final this November will continue to raise the profile of women in sport, while showcasing our worldclass talent and welcoming visitors to Toronto."

The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport)

"AFC Toronto is excited to work alongside the League to welcome women's sports and soccer fans to Toronto for Canada's first ever national championship for professional women's soccer. This is a can't-miss first in Canadian sports history, a chance to gather, to grow, and to keep building our incredible community. With two in three Canadians considering themselves fans of women's sports, this is a time to come together to celebrate the movement and keep moving it forward."

Helena Ruken, President, AFC Toronto

"The Changemakers Summit is inspired by leaders like Diana Matheson - people with the vision and grit to turn bold ideas into reality. She didn't just imagine a professional women's soccer league in Canada - she built it. This summit is about bringing together that same spirit of courage and innovation across sport, business, and culture. The Changemakers Summit and related activities will be a rallying point for people who want to drive real impact and growth."

Mark Harrison, Founder, SponsorshipX & Producer, Changemakers Summit

About the Northern Super League

The Northern Super League is Canada's first professional women's soccer league with six founding clubs: Calgary Wild FC, Halifax Tides FC, Montréal Roses, Ottawa Rapid FC, AFC Toronto, and Vancouver Rise FC. Built by players and supporters, the League is rooted in global best practices and strives to champion Canadian excellence in sport, equity, and inclusion. For broadcast, streaming and ticket information, visit www.NSL.ca.

About FedDev Ontario

For over 15 years, the Government of Canada, through FedDev Ontario, has worked to advance and diversify the southern Ontario economy through funding opportunities and business services that support innovation, growth and job creation in Canada's most populous region. The Agency has delivered impressive results, which can be seen in southern Ontario businesses that are creating innovative technologies, improving productivity, growing revenues, creating jobs, and in the economic advancement of communities across the region. Learn more about the impact the Agency is having in southern Ontario by exploring our investment profiles, our Southern Ontario Spotlight, and FedDev Ontario's X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts.







