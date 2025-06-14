Roses Claim Second Straight Win With Gutsy Performance In Ottawa

June 14, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Montreal Roses celebrate a goal against Ottawa Rapid FC

Ottawa - In a spirited showdown at TD Place Stadium, the Montréal Roses earned a hard-fought 2-1 win over Ottawa Rapid FC, extending their winning streak and solidifying their position at the top of the standings.

Facing an Ottawa team undefeated at home, Montréal came out strong, applying relentless pressure and maintaining a tight defensive shape.

The breakthrough came in the 23rd minute when Latifah Abdu finished a clean sequence set up by Charlotte Bilbault. Just three minutes later, the match took a dramatic turn: Ottawa's Olivia Scott was shown a red card for halting a breakaway by Tanya Boychuk, leaving the home side with ten players. The Roses carried their 1-0 lead into halftime.

Ottawa came out with purpose in the second half. In the 57th minute, Delaney Baie Pridham levelled the score with a well-placed header off a set piece. But Montréal responded swiftly. In the 65th, Boychuk restored the lead with a composed finish, converting a perfectly timed pass from Jodi Smith.

Despite late pressure and tactical shifts from Ottawa, the Roses managed the game effectively, maintaining possession and composure to see out the win.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

- Goals: Abdu (23'), Boychuk (65') | Pridham (57')

- Assists: Bilbault, Smith

- Montréal's second consecutive victory

UP NEXT: ON THE ROAD

The Roses travel west for their next match against the Vancouver Rise on Sunday, June 22nd at 4:00 PM (Swangard Stadium). All matches are broadcast on RDS, TSN, Radio-Canada, and CBC.

POST-MATCH QUOTES

"We're really proud of this road win. We started strong, created chances early to take the lead, and forced the red card. Credit to Ottawa for staying compact and pushing us in the second half, but our resilience showed through. Every match, we're improving. Our pace, our attacking mindset, and the quality in this group are our biggest strengths. With this attitude, we'll continue to grow as a team."

- Robert Rositoiu, Head Coach, Montréal Roses

"You can feel the chemistry building with every match. We're really united, on and off the pitch. I was happy to finish off Jodi's great pass for the second goal, but I also want to give Latifah credit, her goal in the first half was the result of pure grit. Honestly, it could've been Noémi or Mégane just as easily. Everyone's committed to the team's success."

- Tanya Boychuk, Forward & Co-Captain, Montréal Roses

