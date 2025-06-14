Rapid FC Edged out by Montreal Roses FC in 2-1 Defeat at Home

June 14, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC battles Montreal Roses FC

Ottawa, ON - On a sunny Saturday afternoon at The Stadium at TD Place, Ottawa Rapid FC fell 2-1 to the visiting Montreal Roses FC. After conceding in the 23rd minute, D.B. Pridham responded with a well-placed header to level the match, scoring her league-leading eighth goal of the Northern Super League season. Montreal quickly regained the lead just eight minutes later, as Tanya Boychuk netted what would stand as the game-winning goal.

Ottawa defender Olivia Scott was shown a red card in the 26th minute for denying Boychuk a clear goal-scoring opportunity, removing her from the match. Down a player for over an hour, the Rapid were unable to regain organized momentum and the Roses walked away with all three points.

"They had a little bit of momentum and then obviously us going down to 10 made it hard," said head coach Katrine Pedersen. "Our players showed real character. We limited their chances, we got chances ourselves, we came back and we fought all the way in... It's 10 players against 11."

"I think [Montreal] is a cohesive team that has a method to their madness and a process, and I think they're diligent in their team game plan," said captain Desiree Scott. "Every time we play them, it's a very close match, it could go any way, so I don't necessarily think we're doing anything wrong. It's who wants it more, and who finishes and puts the ball in the back of the net. But again, a very strong cohesive team as a group and one we're going to figure out one day and get a W after, that's what we're going for."

D.B. PRIDHAM: The forward leads the Northern Super League in goals with eight.

SERIES: In the third of their five meetings with Montreal Roses FC, the Rapid are 0-1-2.

UP NEXT: Ottawa Rapid FC face Calgary Wild FC at home in Ottawa on Saturday, June 21 at 2 pm ET (Watch on TSN)

MATCH SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC - 1 Montreal Roses FC - 2

Venue: The Stadium at TD Place

Referee: Anne-Marie Canuel

Assistants: Marie-Han Gagnon Chretien, Natalie Berry

Fourth Official: Allie Martin

Referee Observer: Sebastien Dube

Attendance: 3,576

SCORING SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC: D.B. Pridham (57')

Montreal Roses FC: Latifa Abdu (23'), Tanya Boychuk (65')

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

26' - Red: Olivia Scott (Ottawa Rapid FC)

75' - Yellow: D.B. Pridham (Ottawa Rapid FC)

83' - Yellow: Claire Monyard (Montreal Roses FC)

STARTING LINEUP & STATS

Ottawa Rapid FC Starting Lineup:

GK Mollie Eriksson (Ottawa, ON)

DF Olivia Scott (Aurora, ON)

DF Choo Hyo-Joo (Korea)

DF Jyllissa Harris (USA)

MF Kayla Adamek (Ottawa, ON)

MF Stella Downing (Vancouver, BC)

MF Melanie Forbes (Mississauga, ON)

MF Min-A Lee (Korea)

MF Desiree Scott (Winnipeg, MB)

FW Delaney Baie Pridham (CAN)

FW Nicola Golen (Toronto, ON)

Substitutes: Melissa Dagenais (GK), Susanne Haaland (DF), Miranda Smith (MF), Florence Belzile (MF), Sonia Okobi-Oke (MF), Ellen Gibson (MF), Julia Benati (MF), Johanne Fridlund (FW)

Total Shots: 6

Shots on Goal: 3

Fouls: 5

Offsides: 6

Corner-Kicks: 6

Saves: 0

