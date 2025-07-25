Rapid FC Continue to Dominate at Home

July 25, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa, ON - Olivia Scott scored the lone goal as Ottawa earned a second consecutive shutout victory, defeating Halifax Tides FC 1-0 on Friday night at TD Place Stadium. Ottawa's first back-to-back wins of the year return them to third place in the Northern Super League standings with 20 points and a 6-2-4 record.

Scott found the game winner late in the first half for Rapid FC with a header finish to a beautiful set piece. Following a free kick from Min-A Lee, Susanne Haaland delivered a cross into the penalty area from distance, with Delaney Baie Pridham heading it towards the net where Scott buried it. It was the 24-year-old's second goal of the season, with league goalscoring leader Pridham getting credited with her first NSL assist.

Ottawa's defence put up a strong effort in the victory, conceding only one shot on target as the team earned their fifth shutout of the season.

"I think the big difference came from our side," said goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais, on Rapid FC's win after falling short in the last contest against Halifax. "I think we had a lot more composure than we did that first game. We just really played our game and showed what we're capable of, and I feel like that's what made the difference."

"I think we controlled the game very well throughout most of the game," said head coach Katrine Pedersen. "It got a little more hectic than we wanted it to, but I'm proud of the team, proud of the players ... I'm very happy with how we managed this game."

Next week, Rapid FC hit the road for their second of five matchups against fourth-place Vancouver Rise FC on Saturday, August 2 at 7 pm ET, with a chance to create some distance between them in the NSL table.

D. B. PRIDHAM: Top NSL goalscorer D. B. Pridham continues her statistical dominance, increasing her league lead in shots and shots on target with 39 and 20, respectively.

BRICK WALL: Goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais now has three clean sheets in four starts this season, tying her for second in the league.

HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE: Rapid FC hold a strong 4-1-1 home record this season.

SERIES: After the second of five meetings with Halifax, Rapid FC have one win and one loss.

UP NEXT: Ottawa Rapid FC head west to face Vancouver Rise FC at Swangard Stadium on Saturday, August 2 at 7 pm ET (Stream on TSN+ and NSL.ca; US streaming on ESPN+)

MATCH SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC - 1 Halifax Tides FC - 0

Venue: TD Place Stadium

Referee: Isabelle Duclos

Assistants: Melissa Snedden, Victoria Lafortune

Fourth Official: Allie Martin

Referee Observer: Sebastian Dube

Attendance: 3,006

SCORING SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC: O. Scott (42')

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

37' - Yellow: Marika Guay (Halifax Tides FC)

45+2' - Yellow: Amanda Allen (Halifax Tides FC)

45+2' - Yellow: Éva Frémaux (Halifax Tides FC)

STARTING LINEUP & STATS

Ottawa Rapid FC Starting Lineup:

GK Melissa Dagenais (Longueuil, QC)

DF Susanne Haaland (Norway)

DF Olivia Scott (Aurora, ON)

DF Jyllissa Harris (USA)

MF Kayla Adamek (Ottawa, ON)

MF Florence Belzile (Chicoutimi, QC)

MF Ellen Gibson (Sweden)

MF Min-A Lee (Korea)

MF Desiree Scott (Winnipeg, MB)

FW Delaney Baie Pridham (CAN)

FW Johanne Fridlund (Norway)

Substitutes: Charlotte Murray-Martin (GK), Choo Hyojoo (DF), Miranda Smith (MF), Julia Benati (MF), Sonia Okobi-Oke (MF), Melanie Forbes (MF), Stella Downing (MF), Nicola Golen (FW)

Total Shots: 15

Shots on Goal: 7

Fouls: 8

Offsides: 3

Corner-Kicks: 4

Saves: 1







