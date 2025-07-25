Northern Super League Partners with Canadian Cancer Society to Support Canadians Affected by Cancer

Toronto, ON - The Northern Super League (NSL) is proud to announce a season-long partnership with the Canadian Cancer Society, uniting all NSL clubs and their communities in support of Canadians impacted by cancer.

"This partnership is about more than just raising funds - it's about showing up for our communities and using our platform to honour and uplift those affected by cancer," said Christina Litz, President, Northern Super League. "Cancer doesn't discriminate - it touches our players, our fans, and our families. At its heart, this league is about building community, and communities come together when it matters most. Partnering with the Canadian Cancer Society is a way for the Northern Super League to stand shoulder to shoulder with those facing cancer, to offer support, and to remind people they're not alone."

Through grassroots fundraising, awareness-building initiatives, and powerful storytelling, the NSL clubs will rally fans and players throughout the season to help reduce the burden of cancer and support vital Canadian Cancer Society programs.

"We're proud to partner with NSL in its exciting inaugural year and are grateful for the organization and clubs' passion for our mission to make life better for Canadians affected by cancer," said Michelle Duggan, Vice President of Partnerships at the Canadian Cancer Society. "This partnership is an exciting opportunity for soccer fans from coast to coast to fuel life-saving cancer research, compassionate support services, trusted cancer information, and advocacy for healthy policies that save lives."

The partnership will kick off on July 25 with a special awareness match hosted by Ottawa Rapid FC when they take on Halifax Tides FC. Ottawa Rapid FC will dedicate their home game as " Relay For Life" to honour survivors and support those currently facing cancer. Game-day initiatives will include:

Sign-Making Station: Fans can create signs to support and honour loved ones. Canadian Cancer Society Booth: On-site information about cancer prevention and sun safety. Ceremonial Coin Toss: Featuring Canadian Cancer Society "Game-Changer" and advocate Brett MacFarlane. Lavender for All Cancers: Players and staff will wear lavender, symbolizing awareness for all cancers. Bucket Hat Fundraiser: A portion of proceeds from matchday bucket hat sales will benefit Canadian Cancer Society

"As we build the foundation of Ottawa Rapid FC, it's essential that we also use our platform to shine a light on causes that touch so many lives in our community," said Stephanie Spruston, Chief Operating Officer of Ottawa Rapid FC. "Highlighting the Canadian Cancer Society for an awareness match in our inaugural season is more than symbolic - it's a reflection of our values. We are proud to stand with survivors, honour those we've lost, and contribute to a future where fewer families are affected by cancer."

League-wide initiatives will continue throughout the season aligning with national cancer awareness months. Clubs will host designated fundraising matches and share stories of courage, perseverance, and hope.

To learn more, donate, or buy tickets to a match supporting the Canadian Cancer Society, visit NSL.ca or cancer.ca.







