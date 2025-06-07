Roses Shine at Home, Back on Top in the NSL

June 7, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Montréal Roses react to the crowd following a goal

(Roses de Montreal FC)

Montreal - Under sunny skies at Stade Boréale, the Montréal Roses treated their home crowd to a dominant 2-0 victory over the Vancouver Rise, reclaiming the top spot in the Northern Super League standings.

It didn't take long for the action to heat up. Just nine minutes in, defender Stephanie Hill opened the scoring with a well-placed strike that brought the crowd to life. Midfielder Charlotte Bilbault added to the lead in the 18th minute with a laser-acurate strike, giving the Roses full control of the match. From there, the home side managed the tempo and dictated the game, keeping Vancouver at bay with a composed, disciplined performance.

With this result, the Roses climb to 14 points - once again sitting atop the table in this historic inaugural season of the NSL.

Match Highlights

- Goals: Hill (9'), Bilbault (18')

- Montreal dominated possession and dictated the pace from the opening whistle

- Strong, structured defensive effort left Vancouver with few scoring opportunities

NEXT UP - ROAD MATCH IN OTTAWA

The Montréal Roses head to Ottawa on Saturday, June 14th to face the Ottawa Rapid FC. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Watch the match live on RDS, TSN, Radio-Canada, and CBC.

The next home match at Stade Boréale is set for Saturday, July 12th at 5 p.m. when the Roses host the Halifax Tides. Don't miss it - tickets are now available at rosesmtl.ca.

POST-MATCH QUOTES

"This is exactly the kind of match we strive for - a benchmark performance. We controlled the ball in the attacking half, built up patiently, pressed with intelligence, and reset quickly. The players were rewarded for their discipline and commitment. This is the identity we want: ambitious, smart, composed football." - Robert Rositoiu, Head Coach, Montréal Roses

"Scoring at home in front of our fans is such a great feeling. I saw space, took the shot, and it went in - but what means more is the momentum it gave us. You can feel the group starting to click." - Stephanie Hill, Defender

"We've been through a tough stretch, but this group stayed strong. Today we turned that resilience into fluid football, into goals - and into a win. Everyone bought in, and that made the difference." - Charlotte Bilbault, Midfielder

