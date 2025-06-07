D.B. Pridham's Hat Trick Secures Commanding 4-0 Victory on the Road

June 7, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC celebrates a goal by forward Delaney Baie Pridham

Toronto, ON - D.B. Pridham scored the Northern Super League's first hattrick to solidify a commanding 4-0 win over AFC Toronto on Saturday afternoon at York Lions Stadium in Toronto. Ottawa walks away with all three points, launching themselves into a four-way tie for first place.

Pridham's opening goal came immediately in the first minute as she converted on an early break. Capitalizing on a miscommunication from the opposing defence in the 21st minute, Pridham would notch her second. In the 60th minute, Pridham secured her seventh goal of the season, the most in the NSL, on another defensive miscue to tally three in the game.

In the 27th minute, on a longball from Pridham, Melanie Forbes placed a perfect ball over to a diving Stella Downing, notching her first career NSL goal.

Nigerian midfielder Sonia Okobi-Oke made her Ottawa Rapid FC debut as a second-half substitute, returning to the pitch just eight months postpartum.

Head coach, Katrine Pedersen: "Before we played today, we talked about our last game against Toronto, where we were chasing and not dictating a lot, and we wanted that to be different today. And it certainly was. I was looking at my team attacking, and the willingness to keep the ball... I'm very proud of my team's performance, the players coming out on from the bench as well. I'm a very happy coach."

Goalkeeper, Melissa Dagenais, on first career start: "On a personal level, [the match] was obviously very fun and a good experience to finally get to play out and show the work that I've been putting in... I think it's motivating to see all the progress that we've made from game one against Toronto to now, you can see a clear difference possession-wise, how we play as a team, and how we connect. It's inspiring for the games to come."

BATTLE OF ONTARIO: In the second of their five meetings with AFC Toronto, the Rapid secured another win bringing their record to 2-0-0.

D.B. PRIDHAM: The Ottawa Rapid FC forward scored the Northern Super League's first hattrick, adding to her total to seven goals, the most in the league.

MELISSA DAGENAIS: Rapid FC's goalkeeper held a clean sheet in her Northern Super League debut.

UP NEXT: Ottawa Rapid FC are in Halifax at Wanderers Grounds to face Halifax Tides FC on Tuesday, June 10 at 6 pm ET (Watch on TSN; US streaming on ESPN+)

MATCH SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC - 4 AFC Toronto - 0

Venue: York Lions Stadium

Referee: Sheila Couture

Assistants: Melissa Snedden, Amanda Kwan

Fourth Official: Angelina Baldino

Referee Observer: Justin Tasev

Attendance: 2,482

SCORING SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC: D.B. Pridham (1'); D.B. Pridham (20'); Stella Downing (27'); D.B. Pridham (60')

AFC Toronto: 0

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

43' - Yellow: D.B. Pridham (Ottawa Rapid FC)

50' - Yellow: Choo Hyojoo (Ottawa Rapid FC)

80' - Yellow: Nicola Golen (Ottawa Rapid FC)

STARTING LINEUP & STATS

Ottawa Rapid FC Starting Lineup:

GK Melissa Dagenais (Montreal, QC)

DF Olivia Scott (Aurora, ON)

DF Choo Hyo-Joo (Korea)

DF Jyllissa Harris (USA)

MF Kayla Adamek (Ottawa, ON)

MF Ellen Gibson (Sweden)

MF Stella Downing (Vancouver, BC)

MF Desiree Scott (Winnipeg, MB)

MF Julia Benati (London, ON)

MF Melanie Forbes (Mississauga, ON)

FW Delaney Baie Pridham (CAN)

Substitutes: Mollie Eriksson (GK), Susanne Haaland (DF), Miranda Smith (MF), Florence Belzile (MF), Naomi Lofthouse (MF), Sonia Okobi-Oke (MF), Mia Ugarte (MF), Johanne Fridlund (FW), Nicola Golen (FW)

Total Shots: 15

Shots on Goal: 7

Fouls: 10

Offsides: 3

Corner-Kicks: 5

Saves: 3

