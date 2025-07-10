Ottawa Rapid FC Fall 3-0 to AFC Toronto on the Road

July 10, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Toronto, ON - Ottawa Rapid FC returned from the international break with high energy but couldn't find their rhythm in a 3-0 loss to AFC Toronto at York Lions Stadium in Toronto on Thursday night. A quick brace from AFC's Kaylee Hunter put the hosts on the back foot early, and despite holding 61% possession in the first half, the Rapid struggled to generate clear chances in the final third. Melanie Forbes had a goal called offside, but nothing would fall for the visitors before the break.

The Rapid came out more composed in the second half, showing glimpses of their trademark grit and press. However, an opportunistic third goal from Toronto sealed the result, and Ottawa couldn't claw their way back.

"I do think it was a tale of two halves for us. We went into the locker room unhappy with our first-half performance. But we're a team that believes in who we are as Ottawa Rapid and in the quality we have throughout the squad," said captain Desiree Scott. "The message at halftime was simple: we still had a whole half to play. Being down 2-0 is a tough spot, but we believe in our fight and our grit - that's part of our blueprint as a team. I think you saw that in the second half. We came out with bite, won more 50-50 balls, got stuck into tackles, and pressed higher. We created a lot more, but unfortunately, we just couldn't get the job done."

Head coach Katrine Pedersen: "We talked about it at halftime, and both players and coaches agreed - that first half wasn't who we are. We weren't on the same page, and we weren't doing the right things. A few individual mistakes led to us being down 2-0, and we knew we were capable of better. So we addressed a few tactical adjustments, but more than anything, it was about our mindset. We believed there was enough time to get back into the game, and we went into the second half with that energy and I think that showed. Unfortunately, we didn't get the goal we needed, and when we shifted to a more aggressive setup to chase the game, Toronto capitalized and scored again. That's part of the risk you take."

SERIES: In the third of their five meetings with AFC Toronto, Ottawa Rapid are 2-0-1.

RAPID DEBUT: Jazmine Wilkinson made her Rapid debut in the 81st minute.

UP NEXT: Ottawa Rapid FC head west to McMahon Stadium in Calgary to face Calgary Wild FC on Saturday, July 19 at 4 pm ET (Stream on TSN+ and NSL.ca; US streaming on ESPN+)

MATCH SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC - 0 AFC Toronto - 3

Venue: York Lions Stadium

Referee: Salma Flores-Desroches

Assistants: Gabrielle Lemieux, Laura Hall

Fourth Official: Shaelyn Holdaway

Referee Observer: Alexis Vaughan

Attendance: 2,510

SCORING SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC: 0

AFC Toronto: Kaylee Hunter (17'), Kaylee Hunter (24'), Cloey Uddenberg (90')

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

45+1' - Yellow: Emma Regan (AFC Toronto)

50' - Yellow: Nikki Small (AFC Toronto)

60' - Yellow: Marko Milanovic (AFC Toronto)

STARTING LINEUP & STATS

Ottawa Rapid FC Starting Lineup:

GK Mollie Eriksson (Ottawa, ON)

DF Susanne Haaland (Norway)

DF Olivia Scott (Markham, ON)

DF Jyllissa Harris (USA)

MF Melanie Forbes (Mississauga, ON)

MF Stella Downing (Vancouver, BC)

MF Ellen Gibson (Sweden)

MF Min A Lee (South Korea)

MF Desiree Scott (Winnipeg, MB)

FW Delaney Baie Pridham (CAN)

FW Nicola Golen (Toronto, ON)

Substitutes: Melissa Dagenais (GK), Miranda Smith (MF), Florence Belzile (MF), Sonia Okobi-Oke (MF), Julia Benati (MF), Naomi Lofthouse (MF), Johanne Fridlund (FW), Jazmine Wlkinson (FW)

Total Shots: 7

Shots on Goal: 1

Fouls: 8

Offsides: 4

Corner-Kicks: 0

Saves: 2







