From Canada's Heart to the Capital: Desiree Scott's Legacy Marches On

June 30, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC News Release









Ottawa Rapid FC gained an immediate leadership presence when they signed legendary and inspirational Canadian leader Desiree Scott - one of the most experienced soccer players in our nation's history - to lead the team in its inaugural season. For 14 years, Scott played a crucial role on some of the most successful Canadian Women's National Teams, winning a gold medal in the 2020 Olympic Games and bronze medals in both 2012 (London) and 2016 (Rio).

Scott was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, where she first started to play soccer at the age of eight. Her playing prowess allowed her to be scouted to join the national team when she represented Canada as part of both the U16 and U19 squads during the club national championship tournament in Saskatchewan.

At the start of her tenure with the national team Scott looked for leadership and inspiration from her fellow teammates. One teammate who has been a guide and close friend for Scott throughout her career is Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair. Scott and Sinclair sat next to each other in the locker room and started hundreds of games together. "You hear so much about her and the player and person she is, but to be able to train with her for years, to become one of my good friends, and just see the work ethic and how she leads the team- and to be a part of that journey with her- I think it was a wild moment for me," said Scott.

Scott has played an integral part in the successful evolution of women's soccer in Canada, with no greater representation of this than the advent of the Northern Super League. On a daily basis, she serves as a strong role model who young girls can look up to. "It's a role to take seriously. I hope to just inspire those through my play on the field, through interactions I have, whether that's in the stands or helping to continue to grow the game," said Scott.

Scott has always been able to adapt her style of play depending on what the team needed, whether it was more physicality or a technical mindset needed, her teammates could always depend on her. For her, it's always about getting better, while staying true to herself and her nickname "The Destroyer". Known for her relentless energy, tenacity in the midfield and unmatched leadership, Scott brings a wealth of experience to Ottawa Rapid FC. As a senior leader, she's helping to shape the club's identity both on and off the pitch, mentoring younger players and reflecting the level of professionalism within the squad.

The Rapid FC club returns from the league's International Break with road games in Toronto and Calgary, before returning home to host the Halifax Tides on Friday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m.

To watch Desiree and her teammates continue their push to the top of the NSL standings, be there in person for their next game. Tickets are available at the Ottawa Rapid FC website.

