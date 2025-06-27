Scoring Sensation: Ottawa Rapid FC's DB Pridham Has Taken the NSL by Storm

June 27, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Soccer history was made on June 7, when Ottawa Rapid FC attacker DB (Delaney Baie) Pridham scored three goals, netting the Northern Super League's first-ever hat trick and helping Ottawa walk away with a huge 4-0 road win over AFC Toronto. What made this accomplishment even sweeter was the fact that she did so in front of more than 30 family members and friends- some seeing her play for the first time.

Pridham, a 27-year-old dual Canadian-American citizen born in Saratoga, California, has been a revelation for the Rapid this season, scoring nine goals through the first nine games- more than twice as many as the next leading scorers in the NSL.

Pridham credits her success to the tremendous team play of the Rapid FC lineup. Typically, teams in their first seasons don't see immediate cohesion; however, for Rapid FC, team chemistry was something coaches heavily emphasized. "Going into pre-season, our coaches put a lot of emphasis on team bonding activities and exercises. That really helped us form connections off the field, which translated into great connections on the field," said Pridham.

Before coming to the Nation's Capital, Pridham played four years of soccer at Santa Clara University before going pro in Europe. She first joined IBV in Iceland's top-tier women's football league (Besta deild kvenna) for the 2021 season, then moved to Sweden, where she played for three years before returning to North America to sign with Rapid FC for the NSL's inaugural season.

Just under halfway through its debut season, the Northern Super League has already made a major impact- not just on women's soccer in Canada and North America, but globally. "Having a clear path for young players to see ahead instead of watching their favorite players on the screen, and having a dream of being a player that's untouchable. But now the team is maybe really close to home, they can come out and support. That is extremely inspirational for young kids and that's really special to be a part of and something I'm really grateful for," said Pridham.

NSL rules limit the number of foreign players teams can sign, providing more opportunities for Canadian players to grow and reach their full potential. In turn, this helps strengthen the talent pool for the Canadian Women's National Team in future tournaments.

Outside of the demanding and often high-pressure schedule of professional soccer, Pridham turns to art and fashion as creative outlets to take her mind off the field. Whether painting or designing, these interests off the field allow her to unwind and mentally recharge for the next big game. For Pridham, this is an escape that brings quiet balance to her fast-paced life. Fans have come to enjoy following her creations on social media, including the custom look she designed and showcased for the team's home opener.

Passionate on and off the field, Pridham's play has helped Ottawa vault into third place in the NSL standings heading into the break. Rapid FC returns from the break with road games in Toronto and Calgary before hosting the Halifax Tides on Friday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m.

Fans can come cheer on DB and her teammates live - Tickets are available at the Ottawa Rapid FC website.







