A Father's Day Feature: Julia Benati Follows in her Father's Footsteps off the Pitch

June 12, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC News Release







Dr. Julia Benati grew up watching her dad, Dr. Rob Benati, care for patients in his Dorchester, Ontario chiropractic clinic. From an early age, she admired how he built a warm, welcoming environment where community members felt like family. "He's always been a role model," says Dr. Julia. "As a kid, I wanted to do everything with my dad."

Inspired by her dad, Dr. Julia attended the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College after completing her undergraduate degree at the University at Buffalo, where she also played NCAA Division I soccer. After earning her Doctor of Chiropractic, an opportunity to play professionally led her overseas, competing in both Norway and Portugal. When she returned to Canada in December 2023, she stepped into her father's well-established clinic, taking on the responsibility of running the practice after his retirement. Modernising the office - transitioning from paper files to digital systems - was demanding, but the trust and relationships Dr. Rob had built over nearly three decades had set a strong foundation.

Then the chance of a lifetime: Dr. Julia was offered a spot with Ottawa Rapid FC in the inaugural season of Canada's new professional women's soccer league, the Northern Super League. She wrestled with the decision to break from practice for a demanding training and competition schedule, but with her dad by her side, the family was confident in finding a way to make it work. "I've always raised her to follow her passions," says Dr. Rob. "I told her if she chose to continue playing, I'd come out of retirement and fill in for her."

Dr. Julia admits the choice wasn't easy. "It's hard uprooting everything when you care about your patients," she says. "But there's comfort in knowing they're in good hands while I'm gone." Her dad is equally eager to step back into the clinic he once steered, even though he anticipates a few surprises. "I'm excited to see patients who have been with me for 30 years," he says. "I just have to brush up on all this new software my daughter set up!"

Patients in Dorchester have embraced the transition. Many are thrilled to see the clinic's legacy continue while cheering on Dr. Julia's athletic ambitions. Meanwhile, she is grateful for her father's support, recalling how he coached her early years in soccer and encouraged her to pursue her dreams.

"Life doesn't always happen in the order you expect. I love being a chiropractor, and I also want to compete at the highest level possible. You can't live with regrets- sometimes you have to take the leap."

Note: This piece was originally published by the Canadian Chiropractic Association and has been redistributed by Ottawa Rapid FC with their permission.

To view the original piece, please visit: https://chiropractic.ca/chasing-dreams-on-the-pitch-and-in-practice/

To learn more about the Canadian Canadian Chiropractic Association, you can visit their pages on Instagram (@CanChiroassoc) and on X @CanChiroAssoc







