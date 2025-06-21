Rapid FC Secures Home Win with a 3-1 Victory over Calgary Wild FC
June 21, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)
Ottawa Rapid FC News Release
Ottawa, ON - Melanie Forbes celebrated her 26th birthday with her first career Northern Super League goal and an assist in Ottawa's 3-1 victory on Saturday afternoon at TD Place Stadium over the visiting Calgary Wild FC. The club narrows the table now with 14 points and a record of 4-2-3.
D.B. Pridham struck first for the home team, with a patiently-timed shot redirected off the goal post. Pridham now leads the league with nine goals, three times greater than those following her record.
Late in the second half, Calgary capitalized on a punched-out ball from goalkeeper Mollie Eriksson to bring the Wild within one. Just four minutes later, Ottawa took their two-goal lead back with a notch from Nicola Golen, her first in the Northern Super League, on a redirection from Forbes.
"We met a team that was equal to us in the table and we knew it was going to be a hard game, but also a game that we were looking forward to. Calgary is always fun to play against because they're playing out of the back, they're brave, they normally make fun things and they have set pieces as well, so we have to be really, really sharp," said head coach Katrine Pedersen. "I think we managed the first half very well, and scored some beautiful goals in the game. The second half got a little bit more messy... They changed a little bit and we adapted to it and we kept the momentum and got the win. So we are very happy."
Melanie Forbes on her first NSL goal: "It feels great, it's like icing on the cake... literally."
After the league's international break, Ottawa Rapid FC return to York Lions Stadium in Toronto to face AFC Toronto on Thursday, July 10 at 7 p.m. ET.
MELANIE FORBES: The midfielder scored her first career NSL goal and had an assist off the bench on her 26th birthday.
SERIES: In the second of five meetings with Calgary Wild FC, the Rapid are 1-1-0.
THREE'S COMPANY: Ottawa's third time scoring three or more goals in a match.
UP NEXT: Ottawa Rapid FC are back at York Lions Stadium in Toronto to face AFC Toronto on Thursday, July 10 at 7 pm ET (Stream on TSN+ and NSL.ca; US streaming on ESPN+)
MATCH SUMMARY
Ottawa Rapid FC - 3 Calgary Wild FC - 1
Venue: TD Place Stadium
Referee: Sheila Couture
Assistants: Melissa Snedden, Gabrielle Lemieux
Fourth Official: Laura McNicholas
Referee Observer: Laurence Rodier
Attendance: 2,467
SCORING SUMMARY
Ottawa Rapid FC: D.B. Pridham (32'), Melanie Forbes (65'), Nicola Golen (87')
Calgary Wild FC: Sonia O'Neill (83')
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
52' - Yellow: Meikayla Moore (Calgary Wild FC)
81' - Yellow: Kayla Adamek (Ottawa Rapid FC)
STARTING LINEUP & STATS
Ottawa Rapid FC Starting Lineup:
GK Mollie Eriksson (Ottawa, ON)
DF Susanne Haaland (Norway)
DF Choo Hyo-Joo (Korea)
DF Jyllissa Harris (USA)
MF Kayla Adamek (Ottawa, ON)
MF Stella Downing (Vancouver, BC)
MF Ellen Gibson (Sweden)
MF Min-A Lee (Korea)
MF Desiree Scott (Winnipeg, MB)
FW Delaney Baie Pridham (CAN)
FW Johanne Fridlund (Norway)
Substitutes: Melissa Dagenais (GK), Miranda Smith (MF), Florence Belzile (MF), Sonia Okobi-Oke (MF), Melanie Forbes (MF), Julia Benati (MF), Nicola Golen (FW), Jazmine Wlkinson (FW)
Total Shots: 11
Shots on Goal: 5
Fouls: 10
Offsides: 6
Corner-Kicks: 3
Saves: 3
Ottawa Rapid FC reacts following a goal against Calgary Wild FC
