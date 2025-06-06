Calgary Wild FC Knock off Halifax Tides 3-2 on a Day to Remember for 17-Year-Old Twin Stewart Sisters

June 6, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC celebrate a Taegan Stewart (top) goal

The Calgary Wild FC held off a late charge by the Halifax Tides FC to keep their undefeated home record at McMahon Stadium intact.

Playing with a shortened bench due to a perfect storm of injuries and a return from international week, the depth of Alberta's only professional women's sport team was on full display in a scrappy 3-2 triumph with a trio of teens making their mark.

Thursday's match played under glorious conditions capped off a day to remember for Calgary's 17-year-old twin sisters - Taegan and Keelyn Stewart - who graduated from Bishop Carroll High School in the afternoon. Hours after the completion of the ceremony, the dynamic duo swapped their grad caps for soccer boots to take the pitch for a home tilt against the Halifax Tides FC.

"It was a long, busy day - a pretty exciting day having graduated high school - but we made it work," said Keelyn Stewart. "It was even more exciting that we finally got to share the field together so was a perfect way to end things off for us."

After an opening strike at the 23' mark by Wild FC defender, Ally Green, followed by a left-footed goal by Jenaya Robertson (41'), Taegan Stewart cranked up the excitement amongst the crowd of 2,946 Wild Rose supporters with her first professional tally at the 45' mark.

"It's been coming for a while. I had a couple of chances over the last couple of matches, but third time is a charm. It was really exciting and now I'm wanting more," added Taegan Stewart, who made her third start this season and celebrated her first goal by hopping on the back of forward Christie Gray's back for a run down the pitch.

It was a dream day for the Calgary-based sisters who have been keen to share the professional pitch together.

"The twins were my first conversations after accepting this job and I wanted to get them to trust us that if they stay around (in Calgary), they will get opportunities to play professionally here," said coach Lydia Bedford. "T had her first start in the first Halifax game and for Kee, she has been pushing and pushing, knocking on my door for when those minutes are going to come. I'm just so proud of them both. To be 17 and to be stepping on the pitch as well as they are just shows all the work they have put in."

Taking a 3-nil lead into half time, the Calgary Wild FC appeared to put the match out of hand, but a resilient Halifax Tides squad had other ideas.

"It was a similar story to the last time we played Halifax. We put the game to bed early and then we let them get a bit of momentum at the start of the second half, but this one maybe even moreso," added Bedford. "I give full credit to them. This league is very competitive. They showed that tonight putting two away in the second half."

Tides captain; Saorla Miller got the visitors on the board with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box at 72'. Megumi Nakumura chipped a second goal past Calgary Wild FC keeper, Stephanie Bukovec, four minutes later.

The Calgary Wild FC held on over the final 18 minutes to improve their record to 3-2-2.

Match Summary

A complete match summary and stats can be viewed at: https://www.calgarywildfc.com/games/calgary-halifax-2025-06-05?tab=stats

Free Kicks

Calgary Wild FC called up Clara Monck, who is a Grade 11 student at Edge School in the city. Monck came onto the pitch for the last five minutes of the match.

Shaking off jet lag, Ally Green sniped the first goal of Tuesday's match. Green arrived back to Calgary at 2 a.m. from Spain where she played two international matches for the New Zealand Ferns.

Calgary Wild FC had nine total shots, with four on target. Halifax Tides FC had 13 total shots with three on target.

