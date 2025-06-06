Match Preview: Welcome Back Home

June 6, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto returns to York Lions Stadium for the first time since May 11, riding a wave of momentum after two impressive road performances. Most recently, Toronto earned a commanding 2-0 win over league-leading Montreal Roses FC in Laval on May 22, a statement victory in their first rematch of the season. Goals from captain Emma Regan, the first of her NSL career, and Esther Okoronkwo secured all three points, while goalkeeper Sierra Cota-Yarde delivered a clutch performance with a career-high five saves and another clean sheet.

Now sitting fourth in the table with 10 points, AFC continues to showcase depth, structure, and attacking balance heading into the second month of play in the Northern Super League's opening season.

Player of the Month: Esther Okoronkwo

A constant threat on the pitch, Esther Okoronkwo has been a standout in Toronto's attack has earned the honour of May's Player of the Month. With three goals through six matches, she currently sits tied for second in the Golden Boot race. Okoronkwo's combination of physicality, positioning, and finishing ability makes her one of the most dynamic forwards in the league. Her recent strike against Montreal - a poised, clinical finish - was a testament to her ability to rise in big moments, and earned her the Goal of the Month. Read more about Esther's season so far on AFCToronto.ca.

June Fixtures

June promises to be a defining stretch in AFC Toronto's campaign, with three more matches on the schedule:

Wednesday, June 11 at Vancouver Rise FC

Saturday, June 14 at Calgary Wild FC

Saturday, June 21 vs. Halifax Tides FC

Toronto's next contest is a marquee rematch with Vancouver on June 11, following an electric 1-1 draw in their first meeting. The team remains on the road to visit Calgary on June 14 for what's sure to be a spark-filled rematch of the club's historic first victory. Then, AFC is back home on June 21, taking on Halifax Tides and celebrating the club's first Pride Match.

Keys to the Game

AFC Toronto and Ottawa Rapid FC meet for the second time this season, with plenty on the line in a tightly packed Northern Super League table. Ottawa currently sits just behind Toronto in fifth place, playing one less game. The "Battle of Ontario" boasts some of the league's best, including the NSL's top scorer, Ottawa's Delaney Baie Pridham, who has netted four goals so far this season - just one ahead of Okoronkwo.

Their last encounter on April 27 saw AFC fall 2-1 on the road, despite a late spark from Kaylee Hunter, who scored the club's first-ever goal. Since then, both clubs have found their rhythm - and for Toronto, the rematch offers a chance to show how far they've come.

There's no doubt the show on the pitch will bring fireworks. Both teams have quality in the final third and love to push forward. For AFC, the game plan has a focus on limiting Pridham's space and time; breaking down Ottawa's compact minefield, led by veteran Desiree Scott; capitalizing on attacking rhythm early to set the tone at home; and maintaining width and pace

