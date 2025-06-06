Building a Legacy: Ottawa Rapid's First Win and the Team Behind It

June 6, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

After a thrilling game-clinching goal in the 81st minute from Ottawa Rapid FC's captain Desiree Scott, the franchise secured its historical moment in time - an inaugural win at TD Place against AFC Toronto on Sunday, April 27.

Following the final whistle, a remarkable scene took place. Rapid FC fans made their way to the pitch to celebrate and connect with the players- a powerful moment several years in the making.

For many behind the scenes, this milestone moment was especially meaningful, including one key figure: Ottawa Rapid FC's Chief Operating Officer, Stephanie Spruston. A leader in Ottawa's sports scene, Spruston previously worked with the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG), where she helped launch both Ottawa Fury FC and the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Now, over a decade later, she brings that same energy, experience, and vision to Rapid FC- the city's newest professional sports franchise.

Only 12 months after the franchise was announced as one of the six inaugural cities in the Northern Super League, Stephanie and the Rapid FC team have helped to lay the foundation for what's already shaping up to be a successful first season.

One of Spruston's biggest motivations for joining the Rapid was to create a team and leadership group that young girls could look up to- offering inspiration to stay in sport and dream bigger. "My future grandchildren are not going to know the difference. They won't know a world where there wasn't a women's professional soccer team or basketball or hockey," said Spruston. Her mission goes beyond wins and losses; it's about legacy, inclusion, and long-term impact.

As COO, Stephanie understands the importance of community connection in building an engaged and sustainable fan base. The Rapid are already making their mark off the field through outreach and themed event nights. "We are celebrating Pride Month in our upcoming June 14 match and have some other fun themes planned throughout the season," she explained.

With strong leadership and a community-first approach, Ottawa Rapid FC are not only making history on the pitch- they're building something much bigger for generations to come.

Rapid FC players have been participating in club events throughout Ottawa and Gatineau, meeting young local players and hoping to inspire them to stay on the pitch and strive to play professionally in Ottawa.

The team will continue their historic season with away matches in Toronto on June 7 and Halifax on June 10, before returning home to host the Montreal Roses on Saturday, June 14, at 3 p.m. at the Stadium at TD Place. Tickets are available at Ottawa Rapid FC.







