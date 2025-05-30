Florence Belzile - Realizing a Dream in Ottawa

May 30, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

In the 60th minute of a hard-fought match where her team was trailing by a goal, a familiar face stepped onto the pitch in front of family and friends, accomplishing a dream that once might have seemed impossible.

Ottawa's Florence Belzile was making her professional soccer debut in her hometown.

Belzile played the final 30 minutes in Ottawa's spirited 1-1 draw against the Montreal Roses, marking both a new beginning for and the continuation of a lifelong journey built on the love of sport.

Growing up in an athletic household, Florence started in sports competing as both a diver and figure skater before transitioning into soccer at the age of 10. It did not take long for her to develop a natural talent for the sport where she quickly fell in love with soccer.

As a young athlete, Florence looked up to, and took all the opportunities to learn from many Canadian female soccer players such as Ontario-born midfielder Jessie Fleming and current Rapid FC teammate Desiree Scott (whom she saw speak several times during her time living in Manitoba). "Being able to play with such an amazing player and such an experienced player beside me is everything and I'm going to learn so much with her," said Belzile.

These Canadian role models helped fuel her desire to reach her dreams.

While playing soccer in high school, Florence was recruited to play in the National Development Center (previously known as Regional Excel (REX) program). While in this program, Florence honed her skills and technical abilities under the guidance of insightful and dedicated Canadian coaches. It was through this high development program that Florence received a four-year scholarship offer to play Division 1 NCAA soccer for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In 2023 while playing for the Cornhuskers, she garnered 17 assists in her junior year, ranking second in the nation, while playing a key role in bringing Nebraska-Lincoln a Big Ten Championship.

After recently graduating with a Bachelor's degree, Florence is thrilled to embark on a new chapter in her life in the Northern Super league as a professional soccer player with Ottawa Rapid FC. "I'm so excited to play in front of my family and friends, and with such amazing players beside me," she said.

Florence believes that the Northern Super League will create career opportunities for many more female soccer players in Canada going down a similar college pathway as hers. "I think (having the Northern Super League) it's everything. Growing up, I did not have this league to look up to and I think younger girls seeing that it's possible and there's future Canadian stars made from this league is everything".

Last week marked the first full week that Florence practiced with Rapid FC in advance of her debut against Montreal. Rapid FC fans can expect to see a speedy, dynamic and forward-thinking midfielder who will add creativity and energy to the squad.

Belzile will continue to live out her dream as she and her teammates will travel to Toronto on June 7 and Halifax on June 10 before returning home for a rematch against the Montreal Roses on Saturday, June 14, at 3 p.m. at TD Place.

Visit rapidfc.ca to purchase tickets to cheer Florence and her Ottawa teammates on to victory!







