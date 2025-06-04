Rapid FC Teams up with Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation

June 4, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation is proud to announce a new partnership with Ottawa Rapid FC, a founding member of the Northern Super League, Canada's women's professional soccer league.

This collaboration aims to raise awareness of innovative patient care and groundbreaking research, showcase the life-saving work of the Ottawa Heart Institute, and inspire community engagement through sport and education.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Ottawa Rapid FC, a team that shares our commitment to heart-healthy living and community wellness for all," said Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation President Lianne Laing. "Together, we'll bring life-saving awareness and education to the pitch while also supporting the exciting growth of women's professional soccer here in Ottawa. This initiative is driven by a patient and donor whose passion for the work of the Ottawa Heart Institute is matched only by their love for their home club, Ottawa Rapid FC."

"I am profoundly grateful to the Ottawa Heart Institute for saving my life. Their dedication, expertise, and compassion gave me a second chance, and I want to pay that forward," said David Renfroe, president of Renfroe Land Management, who is also a heart patient and part owner of the club. "It is my honour to raise awareness while also supporting the strength, resilience, and passion that the Ottawa Rapid FC inspire in our community."

As a visible symbol of this partnership, Ottawa Rapid FC will wear the name of the OHI's Canadian Women's Heart Health Centre on the sleeve of its kits for the 2025 season, underscoring the club's commitment to promoting cardiovascular health and supporting women's heart health initiatives across the region.

"Our team is more than just a club- we're part of the Ottawa community," said Thomas Gilbert, chief executive officer of Ottawa Rapid FC. "Partnering with the Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation allows us to give back in a meaningful way and inspire our fans to do the same, all while prioritizing the heart health of our community on and off the field."

"This partnership is a reflection of what modern prevention and cardiac care should be: reaching people where they live, play, and cheer," said Rob Beanlands, MD, president and chief executive officer of the Ottawa Heart Institute. "We're proud to see our Canadian Women's Heart Health Centre featured on the kits of Ottawa Rapid FC, not just as a name, but as a symbol of cutting-edge research, advocacy, and care that's accessible to everyone. Together, we are championing heart health for all in a way that's bold, visible, and rooted in community."

The OHI Foundation and Ottawa Rapid FC will partner on a series of initiatives throughout the 2025 season, including the Foundation's flagship annual fundraising campaign, JUMP IN for Women's Heart Health. The collaboration will also feature gameday activations, including a mobile screening clinic, as well as awareness initiatives and community events aimed at promoting active lifestyles and supporting heart disease awareness and prevention.

The Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation is the bridge that connects the programs, facilities, and people who save lives every day with individuals, community groups, and corporate philanthropists who want to invest in the future of cardiac care.

Ottawa Rapid FC competes in the highest level of the Canadian soccer league system, playing their home matches at TD Place Stadium in Lansdowne Park. The club's next match is at Association Football Club Toronto (AFC Toronto) this Saturday, June 7, beginning at noon ET.

Ottawa Rapid FC will wear the name of the Canadian Women's Heart Health Centre on the sleeve of its kits for the 2025 season.







Northern Super League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.