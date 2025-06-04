AFC Toronto Celebrates Strong Start to Inaugural Season on and off the Pitch

June 4, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







TORONTO, ON - One month into its debut Northern Super League campaign, AFC Toronto is proud to mark a bold and impactful start - both on the pitch and across the community.

The club's historic home opener at BMO Field drew a lower bowl sold-out crowd of 14,518 fans, setting an early tone for what has quickly become one of the league's most engaged and energized fan bases. Since then, York Lions Stadium has welcomed supporter's week after week, creating an atmosphere that reflects the city's love for the game and its players.

Demand for AFC Toronto's merchandise has exceeded all expectations - with nearly 250K in sales across online and in stadium purchases. The appetite for club gear speaks not only to fan enthusiasm, but to the team's rising presence in Toronto's sporting and cultural landscape.

The club's digital growth has matched its momentum in the stands. AFC Toronto's content strategy - blending training energy, matchday moments, player-led storytelling, and behind-the-scenes access - has driven a 51% increase in followers, bringing the total to over 21.1K, and generated more than 6 million content views since the start of the season. It's a reflection of a fast-growing audience and a clear creative identity.

That reach has extended well beyond the club's own channels. Through consistent, high-quality content and growing national attention - including a 115,000 AMA for the club's historic inaugural broadcast - AFC Toronto has generated an editorial reach of 7.32 billion and an advertising value equivalent (AVE) of $69.3 million to date.

"Our goal from day one has been to build Toronto's professional women's soccer club - a club that is rooted in community and built with purpose and ambition - and the response has been nothing short of incredible," said Helena Ruken, CEO of AFC Toronto. "From our dedicated crowds in rain or shine to the growing buzz across the city, the passion for this club - and for women's soccer in Toronto - is undeniable. We're just getting started.

On the field, AFC Toronto has hit the ground running - earning 10 points through five matches and sitting third in the standings, with a game in hand on league leaders Vancouver and Montreal. The team is undefeated in its last four matches, showing growing confidence and consistency week to week. Individual performances have also stood out: Kaylee Hunter and Sarah Rollins have each earned Rookie of the Week honours, Esther Okoronkwo is just one goal off the Golden Boot lead, and Nikayla Small currently tops the league in assists. At the core of it all is captain Emma Regan, whose leadership and composure continue to steady the squad through its inaugural campaign.

"We believe we've laid the foundations for long-term success." said Billy Wilson, AFC Toronto Sporting Director. "From the locker room to the training field, there's a real sense of belief and purpose. Our squad is young and talented, and growing with every match. We're proud of the work that's been put in so far, but we know we're only scratching the surface of what this club can become."

As the team enters the heart of the schedule, fans can expect more unforgettable moments, community-driven events, and top-tier football that reflects the heart of Toronto.







