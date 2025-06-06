Esther Okoronkwo Is Just Getting Started

June 6, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

There's something quiet but commanding about the way Esther Okoronkwo carries herself - until, of course, she's on the pitch. Then, it's all intensity, instinct, and power. After a blistering start to the season that earned her both Player of the Month and Goal of the Month honours, the Nigerian forward is keeping her early success in perspective.

"It feels good. It feels good," she said with a smile. "Lucky. I mean, obviously it wouldn't have been possible without my teammates. So, as much as I won that, it's also with them. To them as well."

Team first - it's a consistent theme with Okoronkwo. Ask her what's behind her standout start, and she won't credit talent or tactics. Instead, it's all about mindset.

"I just gotta have the same attitude and mentality for every game," she said. "To always treat every game the same. At the end of the day, we want to win... I always have the mentality to give your best on the field and work as hard as you can, and let everything work out."

For a player whose game is built on drive and flair, her pre-match routine is remarkably simple: "Probably just listening to music, some Afrobeats. Right now I'm listening to 'With You' by Davido."

On the field, she's settling in with a brand-new squad still building its chemistry - something she sees improving with every match.

"We're still learning [from] each other, still trying to build chemistry. It's a process. But it has gotten better," she said. "We're a culturally diverse team - I'm from Nigeria, [Sofia Manner] is from Finland, others from different places. So we learn from each other, and that helps. It builds chemistry in a unique way."

While she says all her teammates have helped her adjust, off-days are sacred - mostly spent catching up on rest. "Sleep, sleep, sleep," she repeated.

A former pro in Spain and France, Okoronkwo is clear-eyed about the quality of the newly launched Northern Super League. "I find [the NSL] very competitive," she said. "There are talented players here, it's not any different from where I've played before."

To the young girls watching the league take shape, she offers a simple message: dream big - and keep watching.

"This is a good league. And it's only going to get better. More talent will come, more eyes will be on it," she said. "If you're mentioning women's leagues in the future, the Canadian league will be right up there."

For the fans who show up, rain or shine, Okoronkwo feels their support - and wants to give back through her play.

"I want them to know [that] if they come out and support us, they're not going to regret it," she said. "We'll make sure they enjoy every bit of time they spend out there. We're very grateful. When we see that, we just want to keep going and keep winning."

Asked who's been the toughest opponent so far, she didn't hesitate: "Calgary. In my opinion, they've been the better team overall that we've played. I'm definitely looking forward to playing them again."

But it's not about revenge - it's about the grind. She has personal goals ("Score a lot more goals. Help the team win.") but keeps her focus on collective success.

"We can win 5-0 and if I'm not on the scoresheet, but I helped the team win, that's all I care about," she said. "That's my main aim. Just winning. And helping the team."

Esther Okoronkwo is already making waves. From the sound of it, this is just the beginning.







