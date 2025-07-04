AFC Toronto Returns to Toronto's BMO Field on August 17

Toronto, ON - Ontario's favourite summer tradition is set to Run It Our Way! AFC Toronto is proud to announce the club's match against Vancouver Rise FC on Sunday, August 17 at 7 p.m. ET will be played at Toronto's iconic BMO Field. Ticket pre-sale begins Thursday, July 3, with general public access starting Friday, July 4. For ticket details, visit AFCToronto.ca.

Taking place on the opening weekend of the 2025 Canadian National Exhibition (CNE), all match tickets include general admission to the CNE grounds, granting access to all shows and exhibits on Sunday, August 17.

"We're incredibly excited to bring AFC Toronto back to BMO Field, a venue that represents the heart of professional soccer in this city," said Helena Ruken, AFC Toronto CEO. "This venue move reflects the growing momentum behind our club and women's football in Canada. We can't wait to deliver another unforgettable matchday experience in one of the country's premier stadiums, especially during one of Canada's great summer traditions."

BMO Field, home to Major League Soccer's Toronto FC, is a world-class facility that has hosted landmark matches for both the Canadian Men's and Women's National Teams, and will be a key venue for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosting six matches.

AFC Toronto fans can also look forward to exclusive merchandise at the match, with new additions to the club's Core Collection as well as AFC Toronto kits available for purchase on-site.

With the exception of August 17, AFC Toronto continues to play home games for the 2025 Northern Super League season at York Lions Stadium. Tickets for upcoming matches are available.







