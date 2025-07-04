Sarah Stratigakis Returns from Europe as AFC Toronto's First Signing of the Summer Window

July 4, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Toronto, ON - AFC Toronto is thrilled to announce the signing of Canadian midfielder Sarah Stratigakis. The 26-year-old returns home to Toronto after spending the 2024-2025 season in France's top division, Arkema Première Ligue, with AS Saint-Étienne, where she helped the club reach the Coupe de France semi-finals for the first time in over a decade.

A native of Woodbridge, Ontario, Stratigakis began her professional career in Sweden's OBOS Damallsvenskan, spending three seasons with Vittsjö GIK. There, she recorded 10 goals and 8 assists, earning Best XI of the Week honours six times. She later joined Bristol City W.F.C. in the Barclays Women's Super League, making six appearances in one of the most competitive leagues in the world.

A Canadian international, Stratigakis made her senior national team debut at just 17 and has earned five senior caps, including scoring the game-winner at the 2021 SheBelieves Cup. She has represented Canada at every youth level, including three FIFA Women's World Cups (U-17 and U-20), and captured three Concacaf youth medals. A standout from an early age, she was named Tournament MVP at the 2014 Concacaf Girls' U-15 Championship and was selected to the Best XI in both the 2014 U-15 and 2015 U-20 tournaments.

"We are delighted to be adding real quality to our squad ahead of the summer transfer window. 'Strats' is a player that we've been tracking for some time," said Billy Wilson, AFC Toronto Sporting Director. "She is a player who brings lots of experience having played in Sweden, England, and most recently France. She's technically very clean and a creative midfield player who will complement the talent that we already have on our roster. With this addition, we are adding another talented Canadian who is ready to come home and be part of what we are building in Toronto!"

Stratigakis enjoyed a standout collegiate career at the University of Michigan, where she earned a degree in Sport Management while starring for the Wolverines from 2017 to 2021. A consistent midfield force, she was named Big Ten Midfielder of the Year in 2019, led the conference in assists, and helped Michigan win the 2021 Big Ten Tournament Championship. A United Soccer Coaches All-American, Stratigakis was also named to the Mac Hermann Trophy Watch List, recognizing the top players in NCAA soccer.

"I'm hoping that I can be dangerous and just be very entertaining [for AFC Toronto fans] to watch. I love to bring that joy on the field," said Stratigakis. "I've been away from home for many years now, playing in some very competitive leagues, but from watching the NSL and seeing the growth of the league, it's something I can't wait to be a part of."

Off the field, Stratigakis is a passionate advocate for youth sport, serving as a Greek-Canadian Games Ambassador and leading grassroots soccer development programs for girls in both Sweden and Canada.

Stratigakis signed with AFC Toronto on a pre-contract and will officially join the team on July 1. She will be unavailable for selection until the Northern Super League transfer window opens on July 20, with her first eligible match scheduled for July 24 in Vancouver.

AFC Toronto's inaugural season is well underway, with home matches at York Lions Stadium continuing throughout the summer - and more big moments at BMO Field still to come.







