All 10 Toes Planted: Nikayla Small Named Player of the Month for June

July 4, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







Nikayla Small's approach to the game is simple: be everywhere, give everything.

That relentless mindset, combined with her fierce work rate and sharp attacking instincts, earned the AFC Toronto midfielder Player of the Month honours for June, a fan-voted recognition that she doesn't take lightly.

"Thank you, fans," she smiled. "I love you all!"

Small's been electric this season with three goals and three assists, but her form in June was especially dominant, as she stepped up after a difficult 4-0 loss to Ottawa.

"After that loss, I really took it upon myself to try to be in the attack more," she said. "In that game, I felt like I was really non-existent. And then the next two games, I scored, which was really exciting for me. I don't score that much, so I don't know if you could tell in Vancouver... I was really excited."

Small's two goals during the team's road swing out west didn't just help AFC get back in the win column - they were statements. "We did stand on business. All ten toes, firmly planted," she laughed.

Beyond the goals, Small's impact has extended well into the team's culture.

"We had this mindset of 'it's not about the result, it's about how we played'. And we knew that wasn't ourselves," she said of the turning point after the Ottawa match. "Then coming into Vancouver and Calgary, we just played the way we know how - being dangerous, getting early goals. Emma [Regan] scored a banger, and that really set the tone. From there on, we were so dominant."

It's that chemistry and cohesion that Small says defines AFC Toronto's identity. "Between the first game of the season to the tenth, you can see how much we care for each other," she said. "If somebody gets beat, I'm putting in a tackle to win that ball. Or vice versa. We work so hard for each other."

Off the field, Small and her teammates have grown just as close. Her downtime includes a steady mix of Love Island, silent scrolling sessions with roommate and teammate Colby Barnett, and plenty of thrift shopping downtown.

"We spend a lot of time with each other, so naturally, you tend to like your teammates," she joked. "But seriously, the bond's strong. We care. And I think that's why we play the way we do."

On match days, Small's routine is dialed. "Breakfast has to be avocado toast. Even on away trips, I'll find an avocado," she said. "Then a nap, an hour and 15 ideally. After that, shower, hair, get ready, then it's game mode."

Her playlist is curated with care: starting slow, building energy, peaking just as she's ready to hit the pitch. And postgame?

"I can't go to sleep without watching the game," she said. "Me, my roommate, and a couple teammates have a watch party in the apartment. Especially after a win, it's just so fun. We're watching the bangers, we're reliving it."

As for what's next, Small's looking to keep creating. "I definitely want to assist more. Scoring is nice too, but I love assisting," she said. "And I just want to win. I think we deserve it. We're such a good team."

Her eyes are already on a few matchups she's itching for. "Ottawa Rapid FC - we're 0-2, and they've never seen us at our best. That's the problem. And I always love playing Montreal and Vancouver."

From her roots in Pickering to her battles across the league with old friends from Canada Soccer National Development Centre and U-20 national camps, Small's journey has been building to this.

"We've grown so much since Game 1," she said. "Not many people play in front of 14,000 people for their first game. But now we're finding our identity, our flare. We have so much talent. I'm really excited to see where we go."

Championship mindset, standout performances, and all ten toes planted: Nikki Small is just getting started.







