AFC Toronto Signs Defender Zoe Burns

Toronto, ON - AFC Toronto is pleased to announce the signing of Canadian defender Zoe Burns from French Première Ligue side FC Fleury 91.

Born in the Washington, USA, Burns represented the United States at the U16 and U17 levels before joining Canada's U20 program in 2022. She played a key role at the CONCACAF Women's U20 Championship - scoring twice and earning a spot in the tournament's Best XI - and later competed at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup. That same year, she earned her first senior call-up and has since made two appearances for the Canadian Women's National Team, including matches during the Gold Medal Celebration Tour and CONCACAF qualifiers.

Burns began playing soccer at the age of five and developed her game through the U.S. club system before committing to the University of Southern California at just 14 years old. Across four standout seasons at USC, she earned multiple conference and regional honours, including All-Pac-12 Second Team and All-Pacific Region recognition. In the 2024 NWSL Draft, she was selected by the Utah Royals and made her professional debut later that year. Burns went on to play 24 games for Utah Royals during her first year as a professional.

"Adding a right-sided wingback was always going to be a priority for us this summer, so we are delighted to welcome a multifaceted talent like Zoe to Toronto," said Billy Wilson, AFC Toronto Sporting Director. "We view her play very similar to Colby Barnett - possessing great pace, very tenacious, and comfortable maintaining her width or coming inside to combine in possession. Zoe is another player with senior national team appearances, and she is eager to play her way back into national team contention. We are looking forward to integrating Zoe into the AFC squad."

"I've played in the NWSL, I've played in Europe, and joining a new league like this is definitely a different kind of risk. But for me, it was important to be somewhere that's truly investing in women, in the sport, and in doing things the right way," said Burns. "What stood out about Canada is that the support has always been there. I've seen it firsthand with the national team - Canadians care, they show up, and they want to see us succeed. That kind of energy matters. The NSL might be a new league, but it's not a new fan base. The foundation is strong, the investment is real, and the level of professionalism being built around it made this a risk worth taking."

Burns, who has strong family ties to Toronto, expressed enthusiasm about joining AFC Toronto and returning to a league structure that mirrors the professionalism she's experienced in her professional experience thus far. "Toronto has always felt like a lucky place for me," said Burns. "It's a city I'm proud to represent, and I'm excited to grow in an environment where the details matter."

Off the field, Burns has a burgeoning music career with singles on Spotify and Apple Music. She also enjoys painting and reading in her downtime, and is always looking for new creative outlets. A passionate traveler, she takes every opportunity to explore new places around the world during breaks in the season.

Burns signed with AFC Toronto on a pre-contract and will officially join the team on July 1. She will be unavailable for selection until the Northern Super League transfer window opens on July 20, with her first eligible match scheduled for July 24 in Vancouver.







