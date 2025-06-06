Forwards Leah Pais and Sonia Walk to Miss the Remainder of the 2025 Season Due to Injury

June 6, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







Leah Pais has undergone surgery to address a long-term underlying knee issue which has sidelined her since joining the Club in Feb 2025. Following surgery, she will begin rehabilitation with AFC Toronto's medical team.

Sonia Walk required surgery to repair her meniscus. After completing her rehabilitation from an ACL injury, Sonia had been experiencing discomfort in her knee. After consultation with specialists here in Toronto, a meniscus injury was identified. Sonia has successfully completed surgery and has started her recovery under the care of the club's medical staff.

Both players have been moved to Season Ending Injuries status (SEI).

Pais and Walk, both local players from the Greater Toronto Area, joined AFC Toronto ahead of the club's inaugural campaign - Leah returning from a stint in Iceland and Sonia signing her first professional contract.

Everyone at AFC Toronto wishes Leah and Sonia the very best in their recovery.







