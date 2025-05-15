Ottawa Rapid FC Secures 3-0 Home Win over Vancouver Rise FC

May 15, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC celebrates a goal against Vancouver Rise FC

Ottawa, ON - D.B. Pridham notched two as Ottawa Rapid FC secured an emphatic 3-0 home win over the visiting Vancouver Rapid FC, earning three points in the victory on Thursday, May 15 at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa. Julia Benati also contributed, scoring her first Northern Super League goal.

An early first half goal from D.B. Pridham made all the difference in the battle against the West Coast powerhouse. In the 11th minute, a streaking Melanie Forbes thread the ball over to D.B. Pridham, crashing the box and unleashing a shot past Vancouver's goalkeeper Morgan McAslan. It'd be Pridham again in the 51st minute, notching her league-leading third goal of the season.

Coming off the bench, Julia Benati recorded her first NSL career goal on a ball from captain Desiree Scottt in the 75th minute. The midfielder scored in style, going off the outside of her right foot into the top corner of the net to solidify the 3-0 victory. Ottawa's goalkeeper Mollie Eriksson held her second career clean sheet, stopping all three of Vancouver's shots on goal.

"The first goal was a great cross by Mel [Forbes], we've been practising a lot of crossing and finishing in training. That shows how much it pays off. The second goal was an amazing ball from Min A [Lee], she spun it in the perfect way that I could hit it the first time," said D.B. Pridham on her goals. "It's showing that our connections are building. It was a fun game to show the attack of our team."

Next, Ottawa Rapid FC are once again at Ottawa's TD Place Stadium facing the undefeated Montreal Roses on Sunday, May 25 at 2 p.m. ET.

4x4: Through four games this season, Ottawa has had four different players score, with Julia Benati scoring her first career NSL goal.

D.B. PRIDHAM: The Canadian-American forward scored twice bringing her season total to three, the most in the Northern Super League.

MOLLIE ERIKSSON: The goalkeeper recorded her second clean sheet in her NSL career making three saves.

UP NEXT: Ottawa Rapid FC are back at home to take on the undefeated Montreal Roses on Sunday, May 25 at 2 p.m. ET (Stream on TSN+ and NSL.ca, French language streaming on RDS Info, US Streaming on ESPN+)

MATCH SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC - 3 Vancouver Rise FC - 0

Venue: TD Place Stadium

Referee: Carly Shaw-MacLaren

Assistants: Allycia Carlucci, Laura Hall

Fourth Official: Salma Flores-Desroches

Referee Observer: Joe Audi

Attendance: 2,143

SCORING SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC: D.B. Pridham (11'), D.B. Pridham (51'), Julia Benati (75')

Vancouver Rise FC: 0

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

N/A

STARTING LINEUP & STATS

Ottawa Rapid FC Starting Lineup:

GK Mollie Eriksson (Ottawa, ON)

DF Olivia Scott (Aurora, ON)

DF Choo Hyo-Joo (Korea)

DFJyllissa Harris (USA)

MF Kayla Adamek (Ottawa, ON)

MF Ellen Gibson (Sweden)

MF Stella Downing (Vancouver, BC)

MF Desiree Scott (Winnipeg, MB)

MF Min A Lee (Korea)

MF Melanie Forbes (Mississauga, ON)

FW Delaney Baie Pridham (CAN)

Substitutes: Melissa Dagenais (GK), Susanne Haaland (DF), Miranda Smith (MF), Julie Benati (MF), Mia Ugarte (MF), Naomi Lofthouse (MF), Sonia Okobi-Oke (MF), Nicola Golen (FW)

Total Shots: 14

Shots on Goal: 7

Fouls: 7

Offsides: 2

Corner-Kicks: 2

Saves: 3

Images from this story







