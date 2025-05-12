Ottawa Rapid FC Earn Scoreless Draw against Calgary Wild FC

May 12, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary, AB - Ottawa Rapid FC drew 0-0 with the Calgary Wild FC in a hard fought match on a sunny Mother's Day Sunday at McMahon Stadium in Calgary. The Rapid picked up a crucial point on the road, bringing their record to 1-1-1.

Ottawa controlled much of the play with 57% possession and 17 shots taken, four of them on target. Calgary failed to record a targeted shot.

"It was a competitive game - a game where we were happy with our performance. In the first half, we connected more as a team on the points we've been working on: having more passes, having longer attacks," said head coach Katrine Pedersen. "In the second half, we went into more [of a] transition game and longer plays from both teams, so it was a little bit more messy. Then, with the stoppage time ending on ten players, I was very happy with our team and the performance."

Next, Ottawa Rapid FC heads back to home turf to face Vancouver Rise FC on Thursday, May 15 at 7 p.m. ET.

HISTORY IN CALGARY: Ottawa Rapid FC played the first match in Calgary with a crowd of 8,556 at McMahon Stadium, drawing 0-0 in their opponent's NSL home debut.

STELLA DOWNING: The Vancouver-native made her first Northern Super League start and led the team in Total Shots with four.

MOLLIE ERIKSSON: The goalkeeper held her first clean sheet of her Northern Super League career.

UP NEXT: Ottawa Rapid FC head home to Ottawa as they face Vancouver Rise FC on Thursday, May 15 at 7 p.m. ET (Stream on CBC Gem and NSL.ca)

MATCH SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC - 0 Calgary Wild FC - 0

Venue: McMahon Stadium

Referee: Sheila Couture

Assistants: Stéphanie Fortin, Megan Opatril

Attendance: 8,556

SCORING SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC: 0

Calgary Wild FC: 0

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

39' - Yellow: Desiree Scott (Ottawa Rapid FC)

85' - Yellow: Choo Hyo-joo (Ottawa Rapid FC)

STARTING LINEUP & STATS

Ottawa Rapid FC Starting Lineup:

GK Mollie Eriksson (Ottawa, ON)

DF Olivia Scott (Aurora, ON)

DF Choo Hyo-Joo (Korea)

DF Jylissa Harris (USA)

DF Susanne Haaland (Norway)

MF Kayla Adamek (Ottawa, ON)

MF Ellen Gibson (Sweden)

MF Stella Downing (Vancouver, BC)

MF Desiree Scott (Winnipeg, MB)

FW Min A Lee (Korea)

FW Delaney Baie Pridham (CAN)

Substitutes: Melissa Dagenais (GK), Miranda Smith (MF), Julie Benati (MF), Mia Ugarte (MF), Naomi Lofthouse (MF), Melanie Forbes (MF), Johanne Fridlund (FW)

Total Shots: 17

Shots on Goal: 4

Fouls: 13

Offsides: 3

Corner-Kicks: 9

Saves: 0

