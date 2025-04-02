Ottawa Rapid FC Secures National 1 License Ahead of Inaugural Season

Ottawa - Ottawa Rapid FC is proud to announce that the club has officially been awarded a National 1 License by Canada Soccer. This prestigious designation, granted to all six Northern Super League (NSL) clubs, solidifies Ottawa Rapid FC's position as a premier professional women's soccer team and marks a significant milestone for the sport in the National Capital Region.

The National 1 License, issued under the Canada Soccer Club Licensing Program, ensures that Ottawa Rapid FC meets the highest standards in infrastructure, technical operations, administration and governance. This achievement underscores the club's commitment to excellence, community growth and creating a professional soccer pathway in Ottawa as it prepares to take the eld later this month for the NSL's inaugural season.

"This is a historic moment for women's soccer both in our region and in Canada, and we are honored to be part of it," said David Renfroe, local business leader and newly appointed Board Chair for Ottawa Rapid FC. "Receiving the National 1 License is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in building this club. It affirms our commitment to providing a professional environment for athletes and underscores our responsibility to the community that comes along with delivering top-tier women's soccer to the entire region."

The Northern Super League's launch represents a groundbreaking step forward for professional women's soccer in Canada. With the league set to debut as one of the top professional women's leagues globally, the excitement surrounding the game continues to grow.

Ottawa Rapid FC will take the pitch for the first time hosting its inaugural home game on Sunday, April 27 at 1 pm against AFC Toronto at the Stadium at TD Place in Lansdowne Park. With a strong roster, including Canadian national team legend Desiree Scott, who is set to bring leadership and determination to the squad, fans can look forward to being a part of history in the making and experiencing the pageantry of the franchise's first game. The full season schedule is available here.

