DB Pridham Named NSL Player of the Month

Published on September 12, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Rapid FC forward DB Pridham has been named NSL Player of the Month, presented by DoorDash for August after a standout month that saw her score six goals and add two assists across six matches.

Pridham, who currently leads the NSL Golden Boot race with 16 goals on the season, was instrumental in driving the Rapid's attack throughout August. Her performances not only highlighted her finishing ability but also her commitment to elevating the team around her.

Reflecting on the recognition, Pridham shared:

"I'm honoured to be named Player of the Month. It's a great recognition, but it's not something that happens on its own. I'd like to thank my teammates, coaches, and fans of the Ottawa Rapid."

Rapid CSO Heidi Bloomfield praised Pridham's impact both on and off the pitch:

"DB continues to prove herself as a force and an excellent teammate. Even while leading the league in goals, she's always focused on creating chances for others, celebrating her teammates' success, and setting the tone for how we want to play as a club. This award is a reflection not just of her talent and determination, but also her character."

Pridham pointed to Ottawa's August 28 home victory over Halifax as her most meaningful moment of the month:

"Having five different goal scorers and securing a clean sheet was a great feeling."

She also dedicated the award to her family:

"The unconditional love and support I get from them is something I never take for granted. They are the reason I am where I am today."

Pridham and Ottawa Rapid FC continue their push toward the postseason with a rematch against Halifax on Saturday, September 13 at noon ET at Wanderers Grounds. The match will be broadcast live on CBC Gem and NSL.ca.







