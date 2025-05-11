Media Notes: Calgary Wild FC Battle to 0-0 Tie with Ottawa Rapid FC

May 11, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Alberta soccer fans flocked to the gates at McMahon Stadium to watch the Calgary Wild FC take on the Ottawa Rapid FC in the first ever women's professional sporting event in the province.

The two Northern Super League squads battled to a 0-0 draw in the Calgary Wild FC's home opener.

"It was surreal. As a young girl growing up in this city, never would l have imagined this day - playing professional football at home would have happened, let alone in front of this many people," said Grace Stordy, a defender who was born and raised in the Stampede city.

More than 8,500 fans, many of them draped in purple Calgary Wild FC scarves and jerseys, cheered the team on throughout the spirited 90-minute affair. Thousands of them were young girls who rushed to the railing post-match for autographs and pictures with the players.

"We have a really good group of girls who are able and willing to inspire this next generation. We are ready to be role models for those young girls up there and show that it is possible for them to play at a high level here in Canada," added Stordy.

Nobody knows that better than Ally Green who grew up in Sydney, Australia during the launch of the A-League.

"I've been blessed in my own country that has had the A league running for a substantial number of years now. I've seen the growth of that league from Day 1 when I started watching it and then to playing in it myself," said Green. "I can see it starts with a young girl in the stands watching, to them training with you five years later. Kahli Johnson (Calgary Wild FC attacker) was seven when she played in our club and ended up playing in the A-League and I'm super glad she's now ended up here and I have taken her under my wing. It's that full circle movement that proves all the work we are doing is worth it."

Young football fans in Calgary were treated two hard-nosed clubs splitting possession time during the Moms Make Champions match presented by Cenovus. Ottawa had 17 shots on goal to Calgary's four, but Calgary goalkeeper, Stephanie Bukovec, repeatedly shut the door.

Calgary teen, Taegan Stewart, nearly converted a pass from Christie Gray with minutes left in the match to secure a victory, but kicked the ball just high of the net.

"I think the heat might have got to us a bit, but I am happy with how we played. We want to get better from every performance," said head coach, Lydia Bedford. "A couple of games now where the first 15 minutes of the second half we have conceded a goal so that was a real focus for us today. The resilience of our defensive shape today isn't necessarily the style of football we worked on in pre-season but at the same time if you can make things compact and hurt teams on the counterattack like we showed in the second half, that is something other teams are going to have to be ready for. The more versatile we are, the harder it is to play against us."

The Calgary Wild FC will bring their 1-2-1 record with them into the next match when they host Roses de Montréal, May 18 at 3 p.m. MDT, at McMahon Stadium.

Calgary's Sonia O'Neill and Ottawa's Desiree Scott both celebrated Mother's Day with their young children at the match.

Each of the Calgary Wild FC mothers were flown to the city from around the world, courtesy of The Dorian and Cenovus, to take in the home opener.

The first 5,000 loyal fans who arrived to McMahon Stadium for the home opener received Calgary Wild FC rally towels courtesy of Cenovus.

The Calgary Wild FC welcomed the third largest crowd in the young history of the Northern Super League with 8,556 enjoying the first women's professional football game.

May 18 vs Roses de Montréal (3 p.m. MDT)

May 24 at Vancouver Rise FC (5 p.m. PDT)

