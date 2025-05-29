Calgary Wild FC Ramps up Online Security for Players and Coaches ... Women-Founded Technology Company to Foster Positive Engagement and Safeguard Digital Spaces

May 29, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release







CALGARY - Calgary Wild FC is providing a safeguard for its staff and players in digital spaces, thanks to a new partnership struck with Areto Labs.

The women-led company, located in Edmonton, will provide social media protection to Alberta's only professional women's sports team, Calgary Wild FC, through its proprietary AI content moderation technology. Areto Labs' platform monitors and removes hate speech, spam, fraud, and illegal streams in real time-creating a safer, more inclusive space for players and fans online. Their tools also spotlight positive engagement by identifying super fans and muting trolls, using AI customized to each community.

"As an Alberta-based company, we're incredibly proud to support Calgary Wild FC as they kick off this exciting new chapter in Canadian soccer. We grew up playing community soccer, dreaming big, and cheering as Canada's amateur women's teams conquered the world," said Kasey Machin, Founder, Chief Operating Officer, Areto Labs. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to creating safer, more inclusive spaces for professional women's sports-on the field and online. Moments like this are what we've been waiting for."

A global leader in AI powered content moderation, Areto Labs' proprietary moderation technology is trusted by major sports leagues, broadcasters, rights holders and public figures internationally to protect online communities, foster positive engagement and safeguard digital spaces. Built at the intersection of tech, engagement and social impact, Areto is redefining what safety and inclusivity look like online.

"Fans are the fuel for women's soccer, and the online spaces around the game are just as crucial as the ones in the stadium. Athletes shouldn't have to choose between using their voice and protecting their safety. And neither should fans," added Machin. "That's why teaming up with the Calgary Wild FC - a trailblazer in shaping the future of women's soccer-to create safe, engaging, and dynamic digital spaces is so exciting. Together, we're building an environment where athletes can post boldly, fans can rally loudly, and professional women's soccer in Alberta can thrive."

With the two Alberta startups coming together to help grow and protect women in sport and the community, the Calgary Wild FC will provide Areto's AI-powered content moderation to social media platforms for the Club as a whole, including its players, coaches and staff.

"As one of the founding teams in Canada's first professional women's soccer league, it is incredibly important that we have the proper protections in place both on and off the pitch for our entire Club including our players and coaches," said Lara Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, Calgary Wild FC. "Our Club is focused on building an inclusive movement that makes our community better by giving young women the opportunity to soar as leaders on and off the pitch. This mission is not achievable without the support from our corporate community. We have taken another meaningful step forward today towards accomplishing these goals with Areto Labs."







Northern Super League Stories from May 29, 2025

